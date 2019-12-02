Colombian Fitness Model Nicole Borda Teases Her Naughty Side In Revealing Black Lingerie & A Santa Hat

Gorgeous Instagram influencer and fitness model Nicole Borda is going bold in her newest set of photos. The 23-year-old native of Colombia was ready to get into the holiday spirit with a couple of saucy snaps, and her fans loved this enticing look.

Nicole shared the pair of pictures on Sunday, and they quickly generated quite a bit of heat. The model wore some incredibly revealing black lingerie and added a Santa hat with “Naughty” embroidered along the brim. In the first photo, Nicole covered her breasts with her hands.

She wore a black bralette, panties, and a garter belt, all of which were quite revealing and covered in bling. In addition to flaunting plenty of deep cleavage, this initial photo also showcased Nicole’s hourglass curves and flat tummy.

The model gazed off to the side in this photograph, her lips parted slightly. Nicole also had one hip cocked just a bit, which allowed her to flaunt her insane figure to an extra degree.

Nicole didn’t add any extra accessories to this sultry look. She wore a white polish on her nails and a pale neutral lip color while letting her holiday spirit and revealing lingerie do the talking. Her brunette hair was styled simply, hanging straight over her shoulders in the front and down her bare backside in the second photo.

In the second photo, Nicole had turned to the side and had one hand raised teasingly to her lips. Her round derriere was on full display from this angle, and fans could see a peek of her thigh-high stockings in the shot as well. She kept her caption simple, teasingly asking who was on the naughty list for this holiday season.

More than 100,000 of Nicole’s 1.8 million followers have liked this post since she initially shared it. In addition, over 2,000 people have already added comments.

“Pure Colombian greatness,” wrote one impressed fan who added several emoji of the Colombian flag.

Loading...

“U r so cute and damn hot,” declared another follower.

“You just keep getting sexier,” praised someone else.

Fellow Instagram model Isabella Buscemi replied simply with a supportive happy emoji. By the looks of things, she wasn’t the only one who relied on emoji to get their point across regarding how hot these photos were.

Nicole regularly flaunts her hourglass figure while wearing lingerie, bikinis, or other revealing ensembles on her Instagram page. This holiday naughty list teaser might be hard to top, but the Colombian model’s fans will be eager to see her try.