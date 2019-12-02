Mary J. Blige Looks Super Glamorous In Leather Culottes & Fiery Red Boots

Mary J. Blige is known for her outfit posts on Instagram and continues to wow her 4.2 million followers with her glamorous photos.

The “No More Drama” songstress attached three shots of herself posing in front of a plain white wall and looked nothing short of incredible. Blige paired a long-sleeved roll neck navy jumper with high waisted leather culottes. Mary sported long straight blond hair and accessorized herself with a chain, gold bracelets and numerous rings. To give her ensemble more color, she wore fiery red boots that matched her lipstick and looked fierce on the R&B legend.

In the first photo, the “All That I Can Say” hitmaker was photographed from the side which displayed her beautiful shape. She placed one hand on her hip and the other on her thigh. Mary looked directly at the camera lens with a strong expression, making it look effortless to be that powerful.

In the second image, she posed with both hands on her hip, facing the camera, while in the third she stood with both arms beside her.

In the caption, Mary wished “Aunt Sherry” a happy birthday and stated she had a blast that night. She credited the photographer, Porsche, for taking the photos. She hashtagged the post with “MyLife25” as her second studio album, My Life, just celebrated a big milestone.

“25 years ago this album was released and I didn’t know what it would do or how successful it would be. I was in so much pain and was ready to check out and I know I needed to say these things to get them off my chest,” previously wrote in a long Instagram caption.

In the span of one day, her post racked up more than 175,000 likes and over 3,800 comments, proving to be a hit with her fans.

“She’s gotta have her own clothing line, if she doesn’t then she should. Love her fashion,” one user wrote.

“You just get better with time. Flawless! Now let’s let love snatch gravity away so you can be timeless,” another shared adding multiple crown emoji.

“Mary out here looking fly,” a third follower remarked.

“YASSSSSSSSSSSSS QUEEN MJB. JUST AMAZING AND SOO BEAUTIFUL AND FIERCE,” a fourth fan commented passionately in capital letters.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the “MJB Da MVP” chart-topper looked insane in a light brown fur coat paired with a black velvet vest, gray top, skintight high-waisted leather pants and black thigh-high boots in a recent post. Unsurprisingly, fans also went wild in the comment section of that post.