Nick Jonas Shares Loving Message To Priyanka Chopra On Wedding Anniversary, ‘Forever Isn’t Nearly Long Enough’

Nick Jonas shared a loving anniversary message to his wife of one year, former Quantico star Priyanka Chopra on Instagram where he stated, “forever isn’t nearly long enough” when it came to the sentimental vows each said to the other that unforgettable day.

The couple tied the knot one year ago in a lavish series of wedding ceremonies in India, the actress’s home country.

The “Cool” singer’s declaration of love was accompanied by a photo of the couple and their wedding party taken during their nuptials. The archway under which they stood was decorated with thousands of fresh flowers that almost covered the structure. The striking photo showed their large wedding party looking on as the couple took their vows.

The photo was of the couple’s Christian wedding ceremony, which was officiated by Nick’s father, Kevin Jonas, Sr. and took place at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1, 2018.

The couple wore Ralph Lauren ensembles for their wedding. The designer also dressed members of their wedding party, which included the couple’s parents; his brothers Joe, Kevin, and Frankie Jonas; and Nick’s sisters-in-law, Danielle Jonas and Sophie Turner.

Lauren’s ties to Jonas and Chopra started in 2017 when the twosome were his guests at the Met Gala, the first time the couple was photographed together.

Chopra and Jonas married again on December 2 in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony.

Fans posted anniversary well-wishes for both in the comments section of the post, which has been liked over 2 million times.

“So happy that you found true love after many toxic relationships, many people said you won’t complete even two months together but here you’re celebrating your first year anniversary, keep loving each other and never give a damn about trolls,” said one fan of the couple’s marriage.

A second fan remarked, “ONE YEAR?!? It feels like yesterday. Happy anniversary!”

“I’m not crying bro u are,” said a third admirer of the couple.

Chopra also posted a photo to Instagram in honor of the couple’s anniversary.

In her caption, she recalled a promise she made the day she became Mrs. Jonas and declared that her singing superstar husband brings her “joy, grace, balance, excitement, passion.. all in the same moment.” She then thanked him for finding her.

The couple celebrated their first anniversary by welcoming a new addition to their family, a German Shephard puppy named Gino. The actress and producer surprised her sleepy, shirtless husband in bed with the adorable animal and filmed their first meeting, uploading it to Instagram to the delight of their fans.