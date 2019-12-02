Ashley Alexiss Flaunts Killer Curves In A Black Bikini On Instagram

Ashley Alexiss brought the heat to her Instagram page today when she shared a new photo that was an instant hit with her 1.9 million followers.

The snap shared on Monday appeared to be a professional shot for the model’s Shop Alexiss swimwear line, and saw her posing against an all-white background while gazing at the camera with a sultry stare. In the caption of her new post, the 29-year-old detailed her brand’s special Cyber Monday deals that would be good only for the next 24 hours. The first 250 shoppers to place an order could enjoy a 25% discount on their entire purchase with the use of a special code, which she also shared in the caption.

Sale or no sale, many fans seemed captivated by the Instagram model herself, who looked absolutely incredible in a black two-piece from her own collection that did nothing but favors for her killer curves.

Ashley looked smoking hot in the sexy two-piece that showed just the right amount of skin. She wore her brand’s Cascade top in black, which featured a scoop neckline that flashed just a hint of cleavage, and a long, flowy ruffle design over the cups for a flirty detail. It cut off in the middle of her torso, exposing a teasing glimpse of the babe’s midsection to up the ante of her display even more.

On her lower half, the blond bombshell sported a pair of matching black bikini bottoms that hugged her hourglass silhouette in all of the right ways. The number boasted a flattering ruched detail and a high-rise design that accentuated her trim waist. It also had a scrunch design along the sides that were tied in tight bows, drawing attention to her curvy booty.

Ashley left her look simple in the photo and opted not to add any jewelry or accessories to let the pieces from her clothing line — and her incredible figure — take center stage. She wore her long, blond hair in a deep part that cascaded down her shoulder in loose waves. The model also sported a gorgeous, simple makeup look that included a light pink lip gloss, dusting of blush, and thick coat of mascara that allowed her natural beauty and striking features to pop.

It wasn’t long before fans began showering the voluptuous beauty’s latest Instagram upload with love. After just two hours, the steamy snap has earned over 8,000 likes — and that number continues to grow. Dozens took to the comments section of the post as well to express their admiration for Ashley’s jaw-dropping look even more.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” one person wrote.

Another said that the babe was “beautiful and perfect.”

“You are literally heaven on hearth,” commented a third.

Ashley has been far from shy about showing off her curvaceousness on social media. Another recent addition to her page saw her getting in the Christmas spirit while wearing a curve-hugging red bodysuit and sexy thigh-high leather boots. The display also proved popular with her fans, earning over 24,000 likes.