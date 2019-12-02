Kim Kardashian Stuns In Tight White Dress As She Apologizes To Sister Kylie Jenner

Kim Kardashian looked absolutely stunning in a skintight white dress as she posed for the camera in her latest Instagram update, which was shared to her account on Sunday night.

In the sexy snapshot, Kim rocked a form-fitting plain white gown that hugged all of her enviable curves. The floor length dress boasted a corset-like top and thin spaghetti straps, putting the reality star’s toned arms, tiny waist, curvy hips, and ample cleavage on full display.

Kim had blond hair in the throwback photo, which she parted down the middle and styled in a sleek bun behind her head. She gave a sultry stare into the lens as she stood barefoot on a hardwood floor with luggage and other clothes strewn about behind her.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wore a full face of makeup in the picture. Her glam look included darkened eyebrows, long lashes, a smoky eyeshadow, and a shimmering highlighter on her face. She added nude lips and pink blush on her cheeks to complete her style. She accessorized with a simple chain around her neck.

In the caption of the photo, Kim revealed that she borrowed the gorgeous gown from her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, and apologized to her sibling for not yet returning the garment, promising to give it back “soon.”

Of course, Kim’s huge fanbase of over 153 million followers on the platform made short work of showing some love for the snap, as the photo earned over 1.6 million likes and more than 5,000 comments within the first 12 hours after it was shared online.

“All I want for Christmas is that waist,” one of Kim’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the post.

“You look stunning as always,” another adoring fan said.

“This dress on you OMG. It fits you the best queen,” a third social media user stated.

“That hair color NEEDS to make a comeback,” a fourth person gushed.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kim recently turned up the heat on Instagram when she posted a photo of herself in nothing but some nude lingerie. The mother-of-four sat on a white bed as she donned a matching bra and panty set made by her shape-wear line, Skims.

Kim looked smoking hot in the underwear as she looked away from the camera while promoting the products.

That post was also wildly popular, raking in over 2.1 million likes and more than 7,700 comments to date.