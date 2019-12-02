Alexis Ren Goes Pantless In Low-Cut Top For Insanely Sexy New Snapshot

Alexis Ren is heating up Instagram in her latest, smoking hot new snapshot. As those who follow the bombshell on Instagram know, Ren is one of the most popular influencers on the planet and she boasts an impressive following of over 13 million-plus on the platform alone alone. Ren regularly dazzles in NSFW shots, rocking bikinis, crop tops, and plenty of other scandalous outfits and her most recent share left little to be desired.

In the most recent image that was shared for her fans, Ren did not specifically mention where she was but she could be seen striking a pose against a giant white wall that had a message about the “perfect girl.” Ren’s smoking hot outfit left little to the imagination in the shot as she ditched the pants, showing off her long and lean stems while going barefoot. On top, the stunner sported an oversized white shirt that dipped low into her chest, showing off some major cleavage for fans.

In the photo, Ren pressed her chin against her shoulder as she looked down to the ground. The stunner wore her long, dark locks pulled up in a high bun while also sporting a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, and highlighter. In the caption of the shot, she explained the meaning behind the photo’s message.

In just a short time of the post going live on her page, it’s earned the brunette bombshell plenty of attention from fans, racking up over 274,000 likes in addition to almost 1,000 comments. Some of her fans took to the image to let the model know that she looks absolutely gorgeous while many others left a comment to rave over her killer figure. A few more fans commented on the shot to applaud Ren’s positive message while some others just expressed their thoughts using emoji.

“Beautiful and so raw Alexis,” one of Ren’s fans wrote on the post, adding a red heart emoji to the end of their comment.

“Keep it up, beautiful, you’re not alone,” a second social media user chimed in.

Loading...

“This is so good! it’s incredible to see how you’re discovering yourself,” another commented.

“Every day is a fight to love myself despite my imperfections, despite my low self-esteem, being introverted and my poor security. but rest assured that your words always help me. I love you and I appreciate that,” one more wrote.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Red stunned in another sexy outfit, this time to celebrate her 23rd birthday. In the image, Ren sizzled in a black bustier that showed off ample amounts of cleavage as well as a matching tiara. That photo racked up over 413,000 likes and well over 1,500 comments.