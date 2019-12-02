Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott ‘Still Love Each Other,’ According To Sources

Things are reportedly going well between exes Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, who just spent Thanksgiving together. The two allegedly still care for each other very much, according to a new report from People.

“Kylie and Travis are good. They get along and seem happy whenever they are together,” the insider told the magazine. “They are all about making sure Stormi has a happy life.”

“They are not officially back together, but you can tell that they still love each other,” the source added, noting that the two “celebrate all the big holidays together with Stormi,” including Thanksgiving, which they just spent at Kris Jenner’s Palm Springs home.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kylie, Travis, and Stormi spent Thanksgiving with Kylie’s family, including Kris, Corey Gamble, Kendall Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, and baby True. On Black Friday, all of the adults hit the casino, where an eyewitness claimed that Kylie and Travis were close to one another and were whispering in each other’s ears, appearing to have a good time — though the insider was sure to point out that no PDA was involved.

Recently, Travis and Kylie have been seeing each other more and more for Stormi’s sake. The two have been spending holidays together with their daughter, including an October trip to the pumpkin patch and a blowout Halloween party at Kylie’s house, always making sure to make Stormi their top priority.

Kylie and Travis dated for two years — and welcomed their daughter Stormi in February 2018 — before calling it quits in the fall of 2019.

During their relationship, Kylie and Travis hit many milestones together, most of all becoming first-time parents with the arrival of their baby girl Stormi, whom they welcomed into the world on February 1, 2018. Kylie became the world’s youngest self-made billionaire; Travis performed at the 2019 Super Bowl. They also appeared on the cover of Playboy together in an extremely sensual shoot, discussing the duality of parenthood and sexuality.

More recently, Kylie has been rumored to be dating longtime friend Drake (he performed at her Sweet 16 back in 2013). Kylie, 22, and Drake, 33, reportedly got flirtatious with each other at the “Free Smoke” rapper’s birthday bash and Halloween celebration in October 2019.

However, the two are reportedly keeping things casual in their rumored relationship because they don’t want to ruin their friendship — and because of Kylie’s situation with Travis, as he is the father of her daughter. Additionally, when news of Kylie and Travis’ split was reported on October 1, their breakup appeared to be more of a break than a final goodbye.