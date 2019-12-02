Cosplay Model Jessica Nigri Exposes Perky Derrière In Latest Instagram Update

The cosplayer sizzled in her cozy photoshoot.

On Sunday, cosplay model Jessica Nigri started off the month of December by sharing a series of sizzling snaps with her 3.9 million Instagram followers.

The pictures, taken by photographer Benjamin Koelewijn, show Jessica striking a variety of seductive poses in a cabin. The 30-year-old showed off her flawless figure in a plaid bra with lace detailing and a pair of matching thong underwear. Her incredible curves and toned midsection were on full display, much to the delight of her audience. She paired the sexy look with a fur-trimmed plaid hat and black thigh-high stockings.

Jessica styled her long blond wig in loose waves, giving her look some additional glamour. She enhanced her natural beauty by wearing a full face of makeup, including winged eyeliner, pink eyeshadow, voluminous lashes, and nude lipstick.

Throughout the photoshoot, Jessica changed up her poses and expression. The first image, taken at a low angle, shows the stunner holding on to a lantern. The second photo consists of her kneeling on a fuzzy white blanket, flaunting her perky derrière. For the following picture, the cosplayer gazed seductively into the camera, as she lowered her underwear. In the final snap, Jessica wore a red cardigan and laid on a bed, surrounded by decorative pillows.

In the caption, the model noted that fans can expect more photo sets, inspired by the holiday season, throughout the month of December. Jessica also revealed that additional images from the photoshoot will soon be made available to members of her Patreon account. She proceeded to ask her followers to let her know which of the four pictures they preferred.

Many of Jessica’s admirers flocked to the comments section to share their opinion regarding her photos.

“Pic 4 would be the best thing to come home to after a long cold day in winter. I like that one,” wrote one commenter.

“#3 is my favorite from these, although they’re all very good,” added another Instagram user.

Some followers also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments.

“You look extremely very super [angelic], super kawaii, super gorgeous, and super pretty cute,” gushed a fan, adding a string of pink heart emojis to the comment.

“Wow, these photos are spectacular. You look mesmerizing and gorgeous in every shot,” said a different devotee.

The post appears to be a fan favorite, as it quickly racked up more than 229,000 likes.

As fans are aware, Jessica often posts provocative photos of herself on Instagram. Recently, she drove fans wild by uploading a picture in which she dressed up as an autumnal fairy. The revealing costume left little to the imagination.