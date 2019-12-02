Dua Lipa On Why She Deleted All Her Instagram Posts Before Launching Her New Music

Before releasing her most recent hit single, “Don’t Start Now,” Dua Lipa deleted all her Instagram photos from her feed.

According to the Daily Mail, in an Australian radio interview, Lipa insisted that it was a way proving that what you see on social media isn’t real.

“It was more for fun [deleting the posts],” the “Hotter Than Hell” hitmaker admitted.

“I’m starting like a new album, I wanted to start fresh, those memories are always going to be there. I live through them and I’ll never forget them,” Dua continued.

“I think it’s to kind of take away that preciousness that I feel people feel so much for social media and that was kind of the reason why I did it.”

On Instagram, Lipa has an impressive 36.6 million followers.

On October 22, she returned to the platform with a video clip of herself in a cut-out neon leotard. In the background played her latest single, “Don’t Start Now.” She captioned the post with a simple, “Miss me?”

Since the release of the song, Lipa has continued to be active on Instagram. In under two months, she has shared 88 posts.

“Don’t Start Now” is the first taster of what fans can expect from Dua’s upcoming second studio album. The single became an instant commercial success, peaking at No. 30 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100, No. 2 in the U.K., and No. 1 in Ireland. On YouTube, the music has racked up more than 53.2 million views on her official channel in just over a month.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the album is titled Future Nostalgia. The “Blow Your Mind (Mwah)” songstress has shot the album cover but hasn’t revealed it to fans yet. As for the release date, Lipa hasn’t announced that either.

Dua has described the forthcoming LP as a “dancercise class” as well as a concept album. She listened to a lot of Prince, Outkast, old Gwen Stefani, and No Doubt when making the record.

In previous interviews, Lipa stated the next song to be released from the album will be the album title track.

Fans can expect to see the “Lost In Your Light” chart-topper on tour next year which will be in support of the record. The show has been named after the album and will kick off in Europe next April in Spain. Dua will continue across the continent until June, visiting countries like Belgium, Italy, Austria, France, the U.K., and Ireland, to name a few.

The tour will go around the world and will visit other continents later on.