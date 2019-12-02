Khloe Kardashian Poses With Scott Disick In Revealing Outfit For Poolside Photo

Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick both looked gorgeous in the reality star’s latest Instagram update, which she posted to her account on Monday morning.

In the snapshot, Khloe is seen standing beside Scott as they pose for a photo together next to a swimming pool. Her elbow is resting on his shoulder, and he has a hand behind her waist. The Good American founder rocked a tan crop top with no sleeves and a matching miniskirt by Chanel. The ensemble showcased her toned arms, slim waist, impressive abs, curvy hips, and long, lean legs.

Khloe accessorized her look with some flesh-toned pumps and very large gold hoop earrings. She included some oversize sunglasses and wore her long, blond hair slicked back into a sleek bun. She also opted for a full face of makeup in the snap, an application which consisted of darkened eyebrows, a shimmering glow on her face, and dark pink lips.

Meanwhile, Scott looked handsome in a pair of khaki pants and some navy blue sneakers. He also sported a black long-sleeved button-up shirt, which he left unbuttoned a bit at the top. He had his sleeves rolled up and rocked some trendy sunglasses to complete the look.

In the background of the snapshot, some gorgeous scenery is visible. In the caption, Khloe simply posted two crown emoji, seemingly alluding to the pair’s nicknames for each other, which are The Lord and his Lady.

Of course, Khloe’s over 101 million followers went wild for the new photo, clicking the like button over 931,000 times and leaving nearly 3,000 comments in the first hour after it went live on the platform.

“The Lord and the Lady… You guys are friendship goals,” one of Khloe’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the photo.

“You look beautiful with this Chanel dress,” another fan gushed.

“All hail the lord and his lady may their reign be long and prosperous,” a third social media user said.

“I love the relationship between you two,” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Khloe recently got the pulses of her fans racing in another revealing outfit when she posed in nothing but a white bodysuit just days before her snap with Scott was posted.

Khloe rocked long, golden locks that were pulled back into a ponytail for the photo, and stood in front of a white fence while green shrubs and pink flowers were seen behind her.

That post was also beloved by Khloe Kardashian’s fans, and has racked up over 2 million likes and more than 14,000 comments to date.