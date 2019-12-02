Caitlyn Jenner Reportedly Faces Legal Trouble After Speaking About Khloe Kardashian On Australian Reality Show

Caitlyn Jenner could be facing heavy fines and legal trouble for speaking out about her estranged relationship with her daughter, Khloe Kardashian, on the Australian reality show, I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here, last week. According to Radar Online, the discussion was a violation of a contract that Caitlyn’s ex, Kris Jenner, drew up for her before Caitlyn’s time on the series.

British publication Daily Star Sunday reportedly confirmed this week that well before she ventured into an Australian jungle for the hit series, Caitlyn signed a contract in which she agreed not to reveal any “family secrets” about the Kardashian-Jenner clan. The gag order allegedly dates back to Caitlyn’s Keeping Up with the Kardashians days.

According to RO, Kris Jenner, KUWTK‘s executive producer, had the contract written for herself and the show’s co-creator, Ryan Seacrest.

“This contract was handed to all participants in the show and means that Caitlyn could be in hot water,” a source told the Daily Star. “Kris and Khloe are tight and the contracts that she signed were designed to keep inner secrets about the family a secret and protect the show.”

As The Inquisitr reported last week, Caitlyn went into detail on Friday’s episode of I’m a Celebrity about her estrangement from Khloe. She revealed that she and Khloe “really” had not spoken in five years and explained that the drama began when Caitlyn came out as transgender. This reportedly could have been considered a violation of the contract.

“Technically this could pose legal dramas for Caitlyn. Talking about the family, connected to the show, is a grey area,” the source added.

Kris Jenner was reportedly already nervous about what Caitlyn might say during her time on the reality series, especially after the 70-year-old former Olympic medalist sparked rumors about Kylie Jenner being pregnant again. When discussing her grandchildren, Caitlyn said that she would have “20 in December,” which does not add up correctly unless a member of the family is expecting another baby.

Reports then circulated that Kris put a gag order on Caitlyn to further prevent her from revealing sensitive information, especially about their former marriage.

In addition to speaking about Khloe and her grandchildren, Caitlyn also mentioned daughter Kylie Jenner’s spending habits on a recent episode of the series. She claimed that Kylie spends “a ton of money” on security measures to keep herself and her 1-year-old daughter, Stormi, safe. Most recently, Caitlyn compared her own family to the British royals, which sparked backlash on social media.