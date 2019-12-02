Lisa Page Says Donald Trump’s ‘Fake Orgasm’ Was The Last Straw, Causing Former FBI Lawyer To Break Her Silence

'I had stayed quiet for years hoping it would fade away, but instead it got worse,' she says.

Lisa Page, the former FBI agent who has been the subject of conspiracy theories propagated by Donald Trump and his followers, said in an interview with The Daily Beast that she decided to speak up after the president impersonated her romantic partner having an orgasm with her.

“I had stayed quiet for years hoping it would fade away, but instead it got worse. It had been so hard not to defend myself, to let people who hate me control the narrative. I decided to take my power back,” she said of the moment.

The relationship between Page and her FBI colleague, Peter Strzok, has been the subject of conspiracy theories by some on the right and has been latched on to by Trump.

Page’s Relationship With Peter Strzok

During an FBI investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server, Page and Strzok, the lead investigator on the case, had an affair. They exchanged text messages critical of Trump and supportive of Hillary. Though a later investigation would reveal that the emails gave the appearance of impropriety, as The Associated Press reported in 2018, they were not evidence of political bias in the Clinton investigation.

Some on the right, however, including Trump, have been unwilling to accept the conclusion that Page and Strzok’s text messages didn’t taint the investigation into Clinton’s email server use.

Orgasm Impression At Minneapolis Rally

At an October rally in Minneapolis, as reported at the time by The Inquisitr, Trump appeared to do an impression of Strzok having an orgasm, in which he, as Strzok, repeatedly called out Lisa’s name.

That, says Page, was the “straw that broke the camel’s back,” and the moment she decided to not remain quiet anymore.

Being Targeted By The President By Name

After being silent about the president publicly belittling her, she decided to speak up.

She said that she continues to fear that Trump will attempt to ruin her life.

“When the president accuses you of treason by name… he’s still somebody in a position to actually do something about that. To try to further destroy my life. It never goes away or stops, even when he’s not publicly attacking me,” she said.

Moving On

These days, Page is trying to put the pieces of her life back together, following what she admits is “the most wrong thing I’ve ever done.” She’s still married to her husband, with whom she has two young kids. She doesn’t use social media, instead relying on her friends to keep her abreast of what’s happening.

Meanwhile, Page will purportedly be publicly exonerated next week. That’s when the Justice Department is expected to release a report that will, among other things, completely clear her of any wrongdoing, including accusations that she acted unprofessionally or demonstrated bias against Trump.