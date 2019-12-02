‘Fuller House’ Star Shuts The Door On The Olsen Twins For Good For Season 5

Candace Cameron Bure confirms 'Full House' fans' worst fears about the fate of Michelle Tanner.

Fuller House will officially end without a cameo by Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. In what should come as no surprise for avid followers of the Netflix sitcom, series star Candace Cameron Bure confirmed the news in a new interview.

The Full House veteran shut down any hope of an Olsen twin sighting when the fifth and final season of the reboot hits Netflix on December 6. Bure told People that fans have seen the last of the Michelle Tanner character and that she gave up hope on a reprisal of the role a long time ago. The youngest Tanner sister was played by Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen in the original Full House series from 1987 to 1995.

“I’ve been telling you guys since season one,” Bure said. “You guys can hang on, have hope. I know the answer, I’ve given up. I mean, it’s not even ‘given up.’ We let that go day one.”

Bure did not elaborate on how the show will wrap without a cameo by the long-missing Michelle. Fans of the Netflix spinoff know that the character was given a cheeky reference in the Fuller House premiere back in 2016. While the Tanner clan reconvened in their San Francisco digs, Michelle was said to be in New York focusing on her “fashion empire.”

The joke came after Fuller House producer Robert Boyett told The Hollywood Reporter that the twin actresses had decided to focus on their fashion brands and other business endeavors and would not appear in the Full House reboot.

Bure and her co-stars have had to repeatedly field questions bout the Olsen twins’ status. Even before the show’s final season had been announced, the actress told Us Weekly that Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen would never ever appear on the Netflix Fuller House reboot.

“They are never coming back on the show!” Bure said. “They don’t want to be on the show. The answer’s no!”

Still, fans had been hoping that the sisters would have a change of heart amid the sitcom’s emotional final wrap-up.

While her youngest TV sister won’t be back for the Fuller House finale, Bure raved about fellow sister Jodie Sweetin who plays Stephanie Tanner on the show. Bure told People that both she and Sweetin directed episodes for the final season of Fuller House.

In addition, there will be some impressive guest stars for the show’s final season, including Bure’s real-life brother, Kirk Cameron, and singer Lisa Loeb.