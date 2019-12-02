‘Teen Mom’ Leah Messer Rocks Sweater Dress As She Celebrates Baby Shower With Her Family

Leah Messer looked gorgeous as she celebrated a very special baby shower with her family over the weekend, and she took to Instagram to document the memories.

In the photos, Leah is seen rocking a tan sweater dress with baggy sleeves and a turtleneck to cover up much of her skin. She had her long, dark hair parted to the side and styled in voluminous curls that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulders. She accessorized her look with some gold hoop earrings.

Leah also sported a full face of makeup in the photos, an application which included defined eyebrows, long lashes, and a shimmering highlighter on her face. She added pink blush to bring out her cheekbones and a dark pink lipstick to complete the glam look.

In the pictures, Leah is seen snuggling up to her pregnant sister, Victoria, as well as her mother while they celebrate Victoria’s big day. The family smile happily for the photos as Leah holds a glass of what appears to be some sort of sparkling drink in her hand.

Victoria sported a large baby bump and a black off-the-shoulder dress for the snaps, which she covered with a “Mommy to Be” sash. Her long, blond hair was styled in straight strands that she pushed over her shoulders, while their mother wore a purple blouse and a black cardigan.

Of course, many of Leah’s over 2.2 million followers approved of the shots and clicked the like button over 82,000 times while leaving more than 270 comments on the post.

“What beautiful pics. So sweet for you to celebrate your sister in such a sweet way!” one of Leah’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the post.

“Awe wow she looks so beautiful. You all look amazing,” another adoring fan stated.

“This pregnancy agrees with your sister. She looks amazing,” a third social media user wrote.

Loading...

“Gorgeous ladies!!!! Can’t wait for baby to be born!!!!!” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Leah wowed her followers earlier this month when she posed with a group of her friends while they got ready to take a yoga class in Los Angeles, California.

In the photo, Leah rocked a bright red long-sleeved top and a pair of skintight black leggings. She wore her long hair down in straight strands and smiled for the camera.

That photo proved to be a popular upload for Leah Messer as well, as it’s earned nearly 15,000 likes and over 50 comments to date.