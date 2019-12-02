‘The Bachelor’ Spoilers: Reality Steve Hints At Early Drama Among Peter Weber’s Ladies

All signs point toward Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor being a truly wild one. Blogger Reality Steve has been doling out tantalizing tidbits and he recently shared some spoilers about drama that happens among various bachelorettes relatively early in the season.

Reality Steve’s spoilers have teased The Bachelor fans that Victoria Fuller will be connected to a fair amount of chaos during Peter’s season. In his latest podcast, he broke down the details on some relatively minor incidents involving Victoria and a few others that come in the first few episodes of the upcoming season.

Victoria is reportedly on an early fashion show group date where she stirs things up a bit. Reality Steve says that Victoria dresses in a pretty risque way and ends up having a passionate smooch with Peter on-stage that causes some jealousy among the other women.

However, this isn’t the only thing that happens on that group date that ruffles people’s feathers. There will also be some drama between Hannah Ann Sluss and Kelsey Weier.

Reality Steve says that Kelsey brings a bottle of champagne that is meaningful to her with the intention of sharing it with Peter. However, Hannah Ann ends up opening it, not knowing it was Kelsey’s to share with Peter and this upsets Kelsey.

The next day is this fashion show group date and both Kelsey and Hannah Ann will be on it. The Bachelor spoilers hint that there will be some tension between Kelsey and Hannah Ann over this champagne situation.

Episode 3 is said to set up some chaos involving beauty queen bachelorette Alayah Benavidez. Reality Steve thinks that Alayah is likely going to be portrayed as an early-season villain and she ends up involved in a couple of different dramatic situations.

The Bachelor spoilers from an early sneak peek show Alayah crying during the daytime and Reality Steve thinks this is at a pool party that takes place of the typical cocktail party. Heading into this, it seems that Alayah and Sydney Hightower were part of a pillow fight date challenge of sorts, and Sydney tells Peter that Alayah tried to hurt her.

Not only that, but fellow beauty queen veteran Victoria Paul seemingly tells Peter during the pool party that she and Alayah are not friends, even though Alayah had no idea Victoria felt this way. All of this apparently sparks tears from Alayah.

Despite Alayah’s tears, Reality Steve says that Peter eliminates her at some point during this episode. Interestingly, she will pop back up again not too far down the road and she’ll end up butting heads with someone again.

Based on The Bachelor spoilers previously shared by Reality Steve, Peter will have his hands full with this group of ladies. The chaos begins on Monday, January 6, and fans will not want to miss all of the chaos ahead.