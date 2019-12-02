Gabby Epstein Flaunts Flawless Bikini Body On The Beach While Petting A Horse

Gabby Epstein never seems to shy away from the chance to flaunt her incredible figure on Instagram.

On Sunday, the Australian bombshell shared two new photos with her 2.2 million followers on the social media platform that brought some serious heat to her page. The snaps had nothing to do with the caption of her post — in which she described suffering some serious jet lag following her 15 hour flight from Los Angels to Sydney — but her fans were captivated by the scene nonetheless.

The duo of photos saw the 25-year-old standing in the sand with a beautiful view of the clear ocean water and blue sky in the background. She was joined by a brown-and-white horse for her walk on the beach, and appeared to be very comfortable with the animal, as she stood very close by to pet it as the moments were captured.

Being on the beach, Gabby had naturally slipped into a bikini for the day, and opted for one that did way more showing than covering up. The skimpy two-piece boasted a colorful, snakeskin pattern and a seriously scandalous design that left very little to the imagination.

The blond beauty rocked an impossibly tiny top that was just barely enough to contain her voluptuous assets, though plenty of cleavage and sideboob were still left well within eyesight. It featured a thin, string band that was knotted in a tight bow around her back, highlighting her slender frame and trim torso.

On her lower half, Gabby sported a pair of matching bikini bottoms that upped the ante of her look even more. The number was of a daringly cheeky design that exposed her booty almost in its entirety as she posed with her backside to the camera. Her long, sculpted legs were also left very much on display for her audience, who hardly seemed bothered by the babe’s NSFW showing of skin.

The model left her look simple, adding just a set of gold hoop earrings and two delicate rings for a bit of sparkle. She wore her platinum locks down in beachy waves that cascaded behind her shoulders, and sported a simple makeup look that allowed her striking features to shine.

Unsurprisingly, the double Instagram update was a huge hit with Gabby’s millions of fans. The post earned nearly 65,000 likes within 17 hours of going live to the the platform, as well as hundreds of comments with compliments for the stunner’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“You are flawless!!!!!!” one person wrote.

Another said that Gabby was “perfection.”

Loading...

“Words can’t describe your beauty,” commented a third.

Gabby often dazzles her fans with her skin-baring bikini looks. Another recent addition to her page saw her showing off her sexy beach hair while rocking a minuscule, neon green bikini top that did nothing but favors for her impressive physique. This look also proved popular with her audience, earning over 59,000 likes.