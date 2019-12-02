Kaley Cuoco’s Husband Posts Adorable Jet Lag Photos Of Her In A Cute Nightshirt

The actress slept off her jet lag in a Dior nightshirt.

Kaley Cuoco is sleeping off some serious jet lag. The former Big Bang Theory star — who just celebrated her 34th birthday while overseas filming her new series, The Flight Attendant, in Bangkok — was caught in bed by her husband Karl Cook as she succumbed to the “two stages of jet lag” after her long flight home.

In two Instagram posts, Cook shared photos of a sleeping Kaley rolling all over the bed. In the first pic, the actress is seen laying on her side close to the edge of a white blanketed bed. Various water bottles and beverage glasses are strewn about the room, and her socks are tossed on the floor by her phone charger.

In the second photo, Kaley’s adorable oversized Christian Dior penguin nightshirt can be seen as she lays with her back to the camera. The star is in serious sleep mode with her phone by her side and a bottle of Essentia water leaning on a bed pillow nearby. In both photos, Kaley’s hair is pulled up into a messy bun as she gets some shut-eye.

In the comments section to Cook’s photos (which you can see below), several followers noted that his famous wife is probably going to “kill” him for posting the sleepy pics.

“You do love putting your life in jeopardy, don’t you Karl,” one follower wrote.

Others looked at the bright side.

“Well at least she’s not drooling,” one fan noted of Kaley.

“At least she is staying hydrated!” another added.

And other fans zeroed in on Kaley’s signature sleepwear, with one fan calling her a “nightshirt model.”

Kaley Cuoco also addressed her jet lag issues – and her nightshirt obsession — on her Instagram story. The Flight Attendant star posted a series of colorful nightshirts as she revealed what she was up to while trying to fall asleep.

“Late night jet lag means epic nightshirt shopping on Amazon,” the actress wrote.

Kaley shared photos of nightshirts that say “Bearly Sleeping” – “This one is soooo appropriate right now,” she noted of the bear-themed shirt — and several other animal-themed pajama tops, such as one that says “Pawsitively Tired,” that reflected her current state of mind. The CBS star finally revealed that she ultimately ordered an oversized dog-themed nightshirt/gown despite the fact that it’s not her usual style.

But the shirt says “Let Sleeping Dogs Lie,” which could also serve as a subtle message for her prankster husband Karl.