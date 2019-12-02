Keri Hilson Declares Janet Jackson The ‘GOAT’ After Meeting Her In New Zealand

Keri Hilson and Janet Jackson both recently embarked on an Australian and New Zealand tour together for an event titled “RnB Fridays Live 2019.” While the duo was Down Under, they met and posed in numerous photos and it seems Keri had nothing but great things to say about the icon.

Last week, Hilson shared a photo of herself with Jackson where the pair looked all glammed up. The “Return The Favor” songstress geotagged the post as Auckland, New Zealand, letting fans know where it was taken. For her caption, she declared Jackson as a legend and GOAT (greatest of all time). In 2010, Keri paid homage to Jackson in her 2010 music video for “Pretty Girl Rock” where she reenacted her “Rhythm Nation” video, which can be watched on Hilson’s official YouTube channel.

Janet rocked an all-black look that matched her recently dyed hair. The “What Have You Done For Me Lately” hitmaker paired a blazer jacket with a T-shirt underneath. She sported a hat and wore her curly locks down. Jackson accessorized herself with a small necklace and bracelet. She applied a bold red lip that gave the ensemble some color.

Keri, on the other hand, was full of color in a stripey navy jacket with a neon-colored T-shirt. She rocked a pair of light blue jeans and accessorized herself with dangling down earrings and numerous bracelets. Hilson sported her dark hair in braids and had them tied back.

The duo looked very happy to be in each other’s company and flashed a huge smile directly to the camera.

The post racked up more than 45,600 likes and over 300 comments, proving to be a hit with Hilson’s 2.3 million followers.

“My two fave artists‼️ I remember when u paid homage to her in “Pretty Girl Rock”,” one user wrote.

“YES! Two of my favs…THE MS. JACKSON,” another shared.

“Two of my top fav QUEENS in one photo,” a third fan remarked.

“Y’all look amazing,” a fourth follower commented adding multiple eye-heart face emoji.

Loading...

In a new upload from one day ago, Keri shared two more new photos with Janet from the same day. In the first image attached, Hilson posed in between Taboo and apl.de.ap from The Black Eyed Peas, who were also on the same tour. Jackson stood on the far end next to Taboo. They all appeared to be hanging out together, having a blast on the road. In the second shot, the “Knock You Down” chart-topper posted another picture with just Janet.

Her newest upload quickly achieved 37,000 likes, proving to be content her followers enjoy.