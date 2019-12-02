Noah Cyrus Flaunts Impressive Abs In Black Panties & Knotted Crop Top On Instagram

Noah Cyrus steamed up the internet in a pair of panties and a skimpy crop top for her latest Instagram update, which was posted to her account on Sunday night.

In the sexy snapshot, Noah is seen lounging on a couch in some dim lighting as she wears nothing but a pair of high-waisted black underwear, some matching black socks, and a tiny white t-shirt, which she had knotted under her chest.

The ensemble showcased the young singer’s impressive abs, toned arms, curvy hips, and long, lean legs as Noah gave a sultry stare into the camera for the snap.

Miley Cyrus’ little sister looked smoking hot as she ran her fingers through her long, dark hair, which was styled in sleek, straight strands that fell behind her back. Noah also rocked a full face of makeup in the shot, which included defined eyebrows, thick lashes, and black eyeliner.

In the background of the photo, A gorgeous city seen is visible, as well as some trees and purple lighting from a nearby patio, which lit up Noah’s famous face.

Of course, Noah’s over 5.4 million followers couldn’t get enough of the photo, and made quick work of showing their love and support. The post has received over 192,000 likes and more than 650 comments in less than 24 hours after it was shared online.

“Noah you are such a damn mooooood,” one of the singer’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the post.

“U are wonderful and i don’t have words to express how much I appreciate you,” another adoring fan stated.

“UR an angel and no ones gonna change that,” a third comment read.

“Noah is out here slaying all of her looks, living her best life and just being herself. Nothing wrong with that at all!” a fourth social media user said.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Noah delighted her fans earlier in the week when she posted a photo of herself with her famous and friends sitting around the table to enjoy Thanksgiving dinner.

In the snap, Noah’s sister, Miley Cyrus and her boyfriend Cody Simpson can be seen at the very end, as well as her mom Tish, brother Trace, another others. Not included in the snap were Noah’s older sister Brandi and younger brother Braison, or her father Billy Ray Cyrus.

Noah Cyrus’ holiday snap proved to be popular among her fans, as that photo has accumulated over 101,000 likes and more than 250 comments to date.