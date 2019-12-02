‘RHOC’ Star Tamra Judge Dishes On Vicki Gunvalson’s Nicknames For Her And Braunwyn Windham Burke

Vicki Gunvalson has a couple of monikers for her co-stars.

Vicki Gunvalson struggled with Braunwyn Windham-Burke’s name for nearly the entirety of the 14th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County and according to Tamra Judge, she had a nickname for her, as well.

During a taping of the Real Housewives of Orange County: After Show days ago, Judge and Windham-Burke were seen chatting with their producers about the way in which Gunvalson gave them nicknames and labels on recent episodes of the hit Bravo TV reality series.

“She calls [Braunwyn] all kinds of things,” Judge said of Gunvalson.

According to Judge, Gunvalson gave her the nickname “Telephone Tele-Tamra” because she admittedly has a “big mouth.” However, when it comes to her big mouth, Judge insisted that she is only a “Tele-Tamra” after she gets a few drinks in her.

“It just comes out,” she explained, “and if I’m sober, I would never say these things.”

As for Windham-Burke, she looked back at the names she’s been called by Gunvalson since joining the Real Housewives of Orange County cast earlier this year.

“First it was Brown-wyn, then Boring-wyn,” Windham-Burke recalled.

Then, when asked which of the incorrect names she preferred, the mother of seven said she definitely prefers “Boring-wyn.”

Windham-Burke also spoke to producers about Gunvalson’s current ability to say her name correctly and confirmed that the longtime cast member has finally learned how to pronounce “Braunwyn.”

As fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County may recall, Windham-Burke and her family, including husband Sean Burke, were brought to the show in February of this year for filming on Season 14. Around the same time, rumors, which were ultimately confirmed, suggested Gunvalson had lost her full-time position on the series.

Last month, as The Inquisitr previously reported, the entire cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County attended the three-day BravoCon fan convention last month in New York City, where Gunvalson allegedly said that she would like to see Windham-Burke move on from the series after appearing full-time on just one season.

Also during the event, while attending “The Juice Is Worth the Squeeze” panel with her fellow Real Housewives stars, Windham-Burke was asked about Gunvalson’s statement about her future on the show and suggested Gunvalson was upset with her because she stole her full-time position on the series.

“Honestly, I stole her orange. Of course, she’s pissed,” Windham-Burke clapped back, according to a report shared by Bravo TV’s The Daily Dish.