Tarsha Whitmore Flaunts Cleavage & Tugs Daisy Dukes In Flirty Photos

Instagram model Tarsha Whitmore gave her fans something to get excited about on Monday when she uploaded a couple of flirty snaps that showed her tugging at her Daisy Dukes.

In the update, the brunette beauty was outside standing near a blue wall. The pictures captured her from the knees up as she posed in the outfit.

Her white, bandeau-style crop top flashed plenty of cleavage. The number was knotted in the center, and she wore it low on her chest, showing off not only a good deal of her breasts, but also her bronze skin and shapely shoulders.

She paired the top with Dasiy Dukes that were cinched with a white rope that was tied into a bow. She teased her fans and tugged at the shorts with her thumbs in the belt loops. Tarsha’s flat abs and toned thighs were also on display as she struck different poses.

One photo showed the beauty smiling as she looked at something off to the side while tugging on her shorts with one hip off to the side. The other snap captured her with a serious look on her face as she pulled the top of her shorts down just a bit, revealing her belly button ring.

Tarsha wore her hair parted down the middle and straightened, with some of it tossed over one shoulder. Her face was fully made up and included dark brows, smoky eyeshadow, thick lashes, contoured cheeks and a matte color on her lips. She donned a pink color on her nails and opted for no accessories other than her belly button ring.

In the caption, she plugged PrettyLittleThing, a company for whom she often models.

As they often do, Tarsha’s followers raved over how she looked.

“Your a very Pretty little thing Actually your absolutely gorgeous,” quipped one fan.

“Perfection right there,” a second follower said.

“You are unreal,” wrote a third admirer.

“Such a sexy thing,” said a fourth fan.

The beauty seems to enjoy flaunting her enviable body in a variety of clothing she models for several brands including Fashion Nova, Lounge Underwear and Meshki. From sexy dresses to lingerie, Tarsha manages to look good in it all. And with regular updates, her fans can look forward to her sharing her adventures with them.

The model recently spent some time in the Maldives, and she gave her fans lots to look at when she posed in revealing bikinis while soaking up the sun.