Dua Lipa Announces 2020 ‘Future Nostalgia’ Tour

Dua Lipa has announced a huge European tour for 2020 to support her upcoming second studio album.

The “Blow Your Mind (Mwah)” hitmaker revealed that her forthcoming LP will be titled Future Nostalgia. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lipa shared a photo of herself in a floral swimsuit that displayed the name of her record tattooed on her arm. The tour will go by the same name and will kick off next year.

The promotional poster sees Dua standing in front of a balcony with an orange sky behind her. She is sporting her blond and brunette colored hair down in a sleeveless white T-shirt. In the photo, Lipa is holding her hand out like a claw. The “Lost In Your Light” songstress has acrylic nails and a couple of rings on. Her bright neon-colored logo stands out directly in the middle on top of a black background. Below, the tour dates are written in small yellow and white text.

The leg is set to kick off in Spain in April and will continue across the continent until June visiting countries like Germany, Italy, Holland, the U.K., and Ireland to name a few. She is scheduled to play two shows at London’s iconic O2 Arena.

Dua states in her caption that tickets will go on sale Friday, December 6 via her website. She also mentions these shows are the first drop of a world tour, so fans can expect her to visit more continents soon.

In the span of three hours, her announcement on Instagram racked up more than 370,000 likes and over 6,500 comments, proving to be an instant hit with her 36.6 million followers.

“Thank u, Dua. Hope to see you front row in Belgium,” one user wrote.

“Please make a stop to Australia,” another shared.

“See u in Milan, Vienna, and Munich. Can’t wait,” a third fan remarked adding multiple heart emoji.

“Finally!!! I’ve been waiting so long for this,” a fourth follower commented.

Dua has yet to announce the album cover for her upcoming release but has told fans already that she has shot it.

Future Nostalgia has been described as a “dancercise class” and conceptual by the “New Rules” chart-topper. While making the record, she mentioned that she had been listening to a lot of Prince, Outkast, old Gwen Stefani, and No Doubt.

The lead single, “Don’t Start Now,” became an instant success on the charts, peaking at No. 2 in the U.K. and becoming her fourth chart-topper in Ireland.

The next song to be released will be the album’s title track.