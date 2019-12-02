NBA Rumors: Mavericks Could Reportedly Acquire LaMarcus Aldridge For Package Centered On Tim Hardaway Jr.

The San Antonio Spurs have been rumored for most of this season to be heading into rebuilding mode, hence the multiple trade rumors involving star players DeMar DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge. The latter, in particular, has been linked to several rival teams in recent weeks, and a new report suggests that Dallas Mavericks might benefit from the veteran big man’s services as they look for a third star to join Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis.

On Monday, Fadeaway World published a list of five players whom the Mavericks could target before the February trade deadline, noting in the entry for Aldridge that the 34-year-old forward/center has had an “up-and-down” season for the Spurs. The publication, however, added that he has still produced more than decent numbers, including averages of 18.9 points and 6.6 rebounds per game and shooting percentages of 52.3 percent from the field and 36.7 percent from beyond the arc.

Given Aldridge’s age and the fact that he only has two seasons remaining on his contract, Fadeaway World suggested that it “would make sense” if San Antonio gets its rebuilding project going and trades their longtime starting power forward. To that end, the outlet recommended a trade that would send him to the Mavericks in exchange for shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr., rookie forward Isaiah Roby, and “multiple” future draft picks.

As further noted, Aldridge’s impact on the Mavericks — if he gets traded to Dallas — will likely be similar to that of Cleveland Cavaliers big man Kevin Love, who was also listed as one of the team’s top potential targets. The publication wrote that both Aldridge and Love can contribute as offensively-skilled centers and allow Porzingis to remain at his natural power forward position. However, the erstwhile Spurs star’s six years of playoff experience was mentioned as an additional asset, as the Mavs are a comparatively youthful team.

As for the players theoretically heading to the Spurs, little was mentioned about the 27-year-old Hardaway, who, per Basketball-Reference, is averaging 12.7 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.8 assists and shooting 36.4 percent from three-point range as one of Dallas’ top outside gunners. While Roby has yet to play a single minute in the NBA, he was described by the publication as an athletic and versatile youngster who could be given more of a chance to grow as a player if traded to San Antonio.

The Mavericks aren’t the only Western Conference team that has been mentioned as a potential landing spot for Aldridge. As reported by The Inquisitr on Sunday, the Phoenix Suns could also make a move for the former University of Texas standout, given their weakness at the power forward position and how close they reportedly were to signing him as a free agent in the summer of 2015.