VS Model Devon Windsor Lays On Her Back In Skimpy White Swimsuit In New Video

The Victoria's Secret model flashed her booty on her honeymoon in a sultry new video.

Devon Windsor proudly showed off her fit body in a white swimsuit in a new video shared with her 1.8 million Instagram followers. The beauty didn’t leave a whole lot to the imagination in the clip as she walked around her accommodation in South Africa in the skimpy one-piece that gave fans a good look at her toned booty and her long legs.

The 25-year-old Victoria’s Secret model, who’s currently on her honeymoon with new husband Johnny “Dex” Barbara, shared the clip over the weekend as she took in all the stunning sights of her luxury accommodation and its surroundings.

In the short video, which was set to the sounds of Matt Simons’ 2007 single “Catch & Release,” Devon could be seen walking around the lodge barefoot in her swimwear, which was high-cut to flaunt her long legs and give a flash of her booty.

The beauty paired the look with a sheer animal print blouse that tied across her torso and slipped off her left shoulder as she sauntered around.

Devon started off inside in the video, but quickly took a trip outdoors to show off the gorgeous scenery. She gave fans a better look at her swimwear as she walked around her balcony. The model then surrendered to some well-deserved downtime as she lay down in her swimsuit on a large two-person sunbed.

The beauty lay down on her back on the bed – which was located on the terrace of her lodge high above the trees – as she relaxed with her left leg bent and her right leg out straight as she closed her eyes.

Devon let her blonde hair flow down as she took in all the sights of the African safari destination and appeared to keep her makeup to a minimum as she showed off her undeniable natural beauty.

The star tagged her location as being Singita Lebombo Lodge, which is located in the hills above the N’wanetsi River in Kruger National Park. Though she didn’t tag her brand in the upload, she appeared to rock a white one-piece from her own line of swimwear, which she launched earlier this year, called Devon Windsor Swim.

The video attracted a whole lot of praise from the model’s fans and has already been viewed more than 147,000 times since she shared it online.

Many fans flocked to the comments section to heap praise on the blond bombshell.

“Beautiful Dev,” one fan said alongside a red heart emoji. Another simply wrote “wow” on the upload.

“Love the view. This is dope,” another person wrote with a heart eye emoji.

Devon often gives fans a look at her bikini body on social media, and was most recently spotted posing in a bikini from her line alongside a fellow VS model last week.

In that snap, she and Lorena Rae soaked up the sun on a luxury yacht as they promoted the line together during a photo shoot.