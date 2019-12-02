‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Two Weeks Ahead: Steffy & Hope Go Head-To-Head In Fashion Show Competition

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of December 9 reveal that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) will renew their rivalry. After a brief peaceful period, it appears as if Hope and Steffy will prepare to go to battle again, per The TV Watercooler.

The soap opera spoilers two weeks in advance indicate that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) will enjoy playing off his sister against the woman he professes to love. The designer will suggest that they have another fashion show. Just like in the past, Steffy and Hope’s line will go head-to-head in a fierce competition.

The Inquisitr reports that Thomas’ actual agenda is to get Hope to support him at Forrester Creations. As Hope For The Future’s head designer, he will insist that Hope works with him to get the line ready for the fashion show. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that he will manipulate into getting Hope to work with him by using Douglas. He also knows that he can deflect the attention from him if he ignites the old rivalry between Hope and Steffy.

Of course, the two beauties will fall for Thomas’ ploy. Steffy’s Intimates fashion range will compete with Hope’s range for its place in the sun. The last time that their fashion lines went against each other, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) decided that the company would only focus on promoting Steffy’s line. This irked both Hope and Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) because they thought that he was favoring his daughter.

This time around, Hope wants to prove that her range has what it takes to go to the top. She won’t hold back as she gets her designs ready for the fashion show. She will realize that she needs the company’s backing if she wants her message of purity and honesty to go anywhere.

In the same vein, Steffy wants her range to succeed. She feels that Hope has taken too much from her, and she won’t be willing to give up her line as well. Steffy has too much to lose to allow Hope to also win the company’s backing.

Loading...

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers two weeks ahead state that the competition will be fierce as neither Steffy nor Hope holds back in their bid for the top spot. And if it seemed as if they had buried the hatchet in the past, it now seems as if they just found a new battlefield.