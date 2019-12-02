Victoria’s Secret’s Lorena Rae Sizzles In A Plunging Swimsuit

The Victoria's Secret model is showing some skin in her skimpy one-piece.

Victoria’s Secret model Lorena Rae showed some skin as she modeled a plunging black and white swimsuit in a new snap shared to social media. The gorgeous photo of the German star was recently posted to the official Instagram account of Devon Windsor Swim as Lorena soaked up the sun in one of the brand’s stylish one-pieces.

In the photo, Lorena could be seen as she shielded her eyes from the beating down sun with a book in her left hand. The star appeared to be sitting in a white deckchair for the shoot as she struck one of her very best model poses.

The 25-year-old beauty – who gained major notoriety last year when she walked in her very first Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show – stunned in a swimsuit from the new brand, which was officially launched earlier this year by her fellow Victoria’s Secret model Devon Windsor.

The one-piece was made up of a unique monochrome print and showed a little more skin from the beauty with a small cut-out across the chest underneath a knotted bow that had a fully black material on the bottom side.

The model proudly showed off her tan through thin straps that stretched up over her shoulders. The one-piece also had high-cut bottom to show off even more of her hard work in the gym sculpting her already long and toned legs.

Lorena avoided the camera and looked off into the distance for the shoot, as she let her signature long brunette hair flow down past her shoulders after seemingly brushing it back slightly with her hands.

The model – who recently sizzled in a white bikini at the beach – kept her accessories to a minimum and only appeared to rock a pair of simple stud earrings to let her fun swimsuit do all the talking. She also kept things more neutral when it came to her makeup to show off her undeniable natural beauty.

In the caption, Devon Windsor Swim confirmed exactly which piece from the line Lorena rocked during the photo shoot. The brand shared that she wore the Willow full-piece in the Black Fan print.

The swimsuit comes in a number of different styles, including all-black and all-white as well as different color polka dots and even colored zebra print.

Lorena often appears in campaigns for Devon’s line, while the two also regularly appear together in joint shoots for the brand.

As The Inquisitr reported just last week, one recent snap posted to social media showed the beauties as they posed together on a yacht for another sizzling outtake from a recent swimwear photo shoot.

The photo showed Devon as she rocked a plunging white bikini while Lorena stood up in a strapless cut-out one-piece.