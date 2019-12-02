New Samsung Galaxy S11 Leaks Tease Exciting New Camera And Display Details

The Samsung Galaxy S11 might not be expected to arrive until early next year, but a number of reports have emerged in recent weeks, purporting to show the South Korean tech giant’s next flagship and its key features and specifications ahead of its launch. The latest such leaks suggest that the Galaxy S11 might try to set itself apart from the competition with its rear camera setup, as well as new, state-of-the-art display technology.

As reported by Forbes, a pair of leakers teamed up last week to create a render of how the Galaxy S11 could look like, depicting the device as one with a “huge rectangular hump” at the back that houses its quintuple rear camera setup. As further teased, the shooter will reportedly include a 108-megapixel primary lens with 5x optical zoom and support for 8K video recording. It was, however, not made clear what purposes the other modules could serve, apart from one working as a telephoto lens and the other allowing for ultra-wide angle shots.

In a more recent update shared on Sunday and covered by the same Forbes story, Samsung “insider” Ice Universe took to Twitter to claim that the key features of the purported Galaxy S11 were “wrong” and that the device will be “more beautiful” than how it appeared in the render. The well-known leaker also explained that the cameras will likely have a “symmetrical” design, while the 5x optical zoom lens will be square-shaped. It was also noted that the Galaxy S11 will supposedly come with a “class-leading” 120Hz display as another key specification.

This is apparently what Samsung's Galaxy S11+ will look like, with these specs: -108MP primary camera

-8K video recording

-Android 10

-6.9 inch QuadHD+ Display I don't hate the design, and I think:

a) It'll look better in person

b) It'll be hella fun to use Via @OnLeaks pic.twitter.com/IibZIbGnFq — Arun Maini (@Mrwhosetheboss) November 26, 2019

Separately, TechRadar wrote on Friday that Samsung recently filed a trademark application for a form of technology known as a “Bright Night Sensor.” The documents submitted to the European Union Intellectual Property Office did not make any mention of a specific device, but the outlet speculated that this feature — which could be used for improving low-light image quality or allowing for higher-end night sky photography — might be one of the many camera improvements expected to debut on the Galaxy S11.

The aforementioned camera and display tweaks aren’t the only ones that could be showcased when the Galaxy S11 makes its debut. Forbes also wrote that the Galaxy S11 — based on Samsung’s recent application to the China Compulsory Certificate (CCC) — will ship with support for 5G connectivity, as well as a maximum charging speed of 25 watts. The publication noted that this seems like a “step down” from the Galaxy Note 10, which comes with 45-watt charging, but nonetheless an improvement over the 15-watt standard this year’s Galaxy S10 shipped with.