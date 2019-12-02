Nicole Scherzinger, 41, Looks Smoking Hot In Cut-Out Dress With Thigh-High Slit

Nicole Scherzinger, 41, went out in style at The X Factor: Celebrity final and it didn’t go unnoticed. The “Don’t Hold Your Breath” chart-topper shared numerous shots of herself on Instagram where she posed for photographers and looked smoking hot.

Scherzinger stunned in a long-sleeved low-cut cut-out dress with a thigh-high slit that displayed her cleavage, stomach, and golden legs. The “On The Rocks” songstress’ garment was nude-colored with black detailing all over. Nicole left her chest bare with no accessorizes but applied a number of blinged-up rings. She braided the side of her brunette locks and left the rest of it down and wavy.

In a series of shots within one post, Scherzinger stared directly at the camera lens in the first with her arms beside her. She served a fierce expression and made it look effortless to be that gorgeous.

Nicole sported an off-the-shoulder pose that showed off more of the details and design of the garment.

In the span of one day, her post racked up more than 180,000 likes and over 1,200 comments, proving to be a hit with her 4.1 million followers.

“You’re the most beautiful woman ever to exist Nicole,” one user wrote.

“Killed it as always. Felt so good to see you perform with the Dolls again. None of you aged one bit,” another shared.

“You are my everything,” a third fan remarked.

“Yass!!! Queen Scherzy. That dress looks good on you,” a fourth follower commented.

On the night of The X Factor final, Scherzinger reunited with The Pussycat Dolls for their first performance in over a decade.

Nicole was joined by Ashley Roberts, Carmit Bachar, Kimberly Wyatt, and Jessica Sutta on stage for an explosive set. The “I Hate This Part” songstresses performed a number of their iconic singles — “Buttons,” “When I Grow Up,” and “Don’t Cha” — as well as a brand new song, “React.” Prior to the performance, it was announced that Melody Thornton would not be taking part in the reunion.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, their set went out with a bang. They effortless jumped off a platform, performed full choreography and had a Flashdance moment and got soaked by water.

During their heyday, the Dolls were known for their latex outfits and didn’t disappoint on the night.

The “Whatcha Think About That” hitmakers all wore different costumes that were all semi-sheer and black. In a group shot uploaded to Nicole’s Instagram, the sex symbols looked just as incredible as they did 10 years ago.

The Dolls will take their talents on the road next year with a tour.