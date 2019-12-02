Tuesday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Wyatt Rejects Elopement Plans & Interrogates Sally About Liam

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, December 3, tease that Wyatt Spencer (Scott Clifton) will be left reeling after Sally Spectra’s (Courtney Hope) slip of the tongue. In fact, Wyatt may even question if Sally really wants to marry him at all, per She Knows Soaps.

It seems as if Sally doesn’t call out Thomas Forrester’s (Matthew Atkinson) name during an intimate discussion with Wyatt. In fact, she will misspeak and call Wyatt “Liam” instead. Of course, the utterance will leave Wyatt disillusioned about a future with the redhead.

Longtime B&B fans will remember that at one stage it seemed as if Sally was falling in love with Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) who was championing her Spectra Fashion’s cause. In fact, Sally and Liam shared a kiss when they thought that they were going to die when Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) blew up the building.

All these thoughts will be running through Wyatt’s head when Sally accidentally calls him “Liam” while they discuss their wedding plans. Wyatt will be stunned and ask his bride-to-be some hard questions. It seems as if Wyatt wants to know if the misspeak was a Freudian slip of the tongue or if it was a genuine mistake.

Wyatt will interrogate the redhead and it seems as if she will capitulate that at one stage she had feelings for Liam. She will admit to liking Liam but will also insist that those feelings are in the past. Sally will try to convince Wyatt that he is her everything and that she only wants a future with him.

However, Wyatt will feel very threatened. This is not the first, or even the second time, that the woman he falls in love with has the hots for his brother. Wyatt will insist on clarifying the issue and may even doubt if they should be getting married at all.

The latest soap opera spoilers then hint that Sally will tell Wyatt that there’s nothing between her and Liam. The redhead wants to get married as soon as possible. She will then suggest that they fly to Vegas that same afternoon and tie the knot. But Wyatt won’t bite. He will reject Sally’s plan to elope, as reported by The Inquisitr.

Wyatt already lost both Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) to Liam. The last thing that he wants is for Sally to also pine after his brother while married to him. It seems as if Wyatt has some hard thinking to do about his future.

Loading...

Will they make it official? Brooke and Ridge contemplate the end of their marriage this week on #BoldandBeautiful. pic.twitter.com/9QqUPuQaI1 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 1, 2019

The Bol