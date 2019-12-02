Denise Richards Glows In Make-Up Free Pic As She Poses With Husband Aaron Phypers In Montana

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star stuns in an all-natural snap.

Denise Richards was glowing over the Thanksgiving holiday. The 48-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star posted a gorgeous, bare-faced Instagram photo as she vacationed with her family in Montana.

In the photo, Denise is wearing a pink, pom pom-topped ski hat and a black jacket as she poses with her husband of one year in the Northwestern state. The actress looks fresh-faced and fabulous as she skips the glam makeup she is known for wearing on the Bravo hit and for her role as Shauna Fulton on The Bold and the Beautiful.

In the caption to the pic, Denise makes it clear that Montana is her happy place. She reveals that she will soon have “the best of both worlds” with homes in Montana and Los Angeles. The mom of three also notes that the first time she visited Montana seven years ago she felt like she was “home,” and that she still feels a sense of “peace and simplicity” when she spends time in the state.

In the comments section to the snap, fans and famous friends remarked on how happy and in love Denise and Aaron look.

“Beautiful pic of you two! And Montana looks spectacular!” wrote Denise’s Bold and the Beautiful co-star Katherine Kelly Lang.

“My favorite Beverly Hills hillbillies,” added pal Phillip Bloch. “Wishing you lots of love and magic to await you the girls and your man in Montana.”

“Beautiful. Stay grounded and love each other,” a third fan wrote.

“Hottest couple award,” another follower wrote of Denise and Aaron.

Denise posted several Instagram pics during her getaway, including a Montana Christmas tree-cutting expedition with her sister. The actress is totally in her zone as she spends time with family, which also includes her daughters Sam, Lola, and Eloise.

Denise previously dished about her love for the Treasure State in a blog for American Way earlier this year. In the post, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star admitted that while she is usually “a tropical island vacation type of girl,” Montana has “converted” her.

“I love the big, beautiful sky and wonderful log cabins we stay in. We go river rafting, ATV riding, and skiing,” Denise revealed.

The star noted that her family often stays at The Resort at Paws Up outside of Missoula. She described the resort as like a “summer camp” for both kids and adults.

While Denise and her man will reportedly get involved in some drama on the upcoming 10th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, it sounds like they will soon have a happy place to retreat to in Montana.