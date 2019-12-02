‘The Young And The Restless’ Weekly Spoilers: Victoria Gets A Shock

The Young and the Restless weekly spoilers for the week of December 2 through December 6 bring major conflicts for Nick and Chelsea, as well as Devon and Elena. Plus, Billy and Amanda connect while Victoria remains clueless.

Nate (Sean Dominic) comes to Amanda’s (Mishael Morgan) defense, according to SheKnows Soaps. Elena (Brytni Sarpy) tries to warn Nate away from Amanda, but he’s not having it. Nate doesn’t let Elena keep him from Amanda or keep him from supporting Amanda staying in Genoa City.

Meanwhile, Devon (Bryton James) tries to find Colin (Tristan Rogers). Unfortunately for Devon, Colin escaped jail, and now nobody knows where he’s hiding. For now, Colin has the fortune that Katherine Chancellor left for Devon, and the whole situation is causing Devon serious issues.

Later in the week, Elena and Devon’s relationship faces a test as they disagree. Elena desperately wants Amanda to leave town, and she believes that Amanda is part of Colin’s con. However, Devon isn’t quite so sure. At one point, Devon realizes that Amanda is on his mind, which certainly won’t make things any easier for him and Elena.

Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) stuns Nick (Joshua Morrow) when she makes a surprising move. Adam (Mark Grossman) asked her to move in with him and Connor (Judah Makey) in his penthouse, and she agrees to stay there. Nick thinks that Adam is using Connor and that there is no line that Adam won’t cross to get Chelsea back. Nick’s concerns don’t make Chelsea very happy since she feels that Nick is questioning her judgment. As for Adam, he is concerned about his influence on Connor.

Later, Nick and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) reminisce. Considering they recently enjoyed a drink together, it looks like they could be on the road to reconciliation. Before it’s all said and done, Phyllis and Abby (Melissa Ordway) spar. Abby warned Phyllis to stay away from Nick, and they’re also struggling to be partners at the hotel. It’s all bound to explode at some point.

When he goes to an out of the way bar, Billy (Jason Thompson) flirts with danger after a stranger comes on too strongly to Amanda. A storm hits, and the unlikely pair end up staying the night together. Then, Billy ends up hiding a secret from Victoria (Amelia). However, Victoria gets an apology, but it’s probably not from Billy.

As they begin to figure out how to work together, Summer (Hunter King) considers her future with Theo (Tyler Johnson). Although they started as a casual fling, things between them have slowly heated up, and it seems like Summer and Theo’s relationship is getting more serious, which might not be okay for her.

Finally, Chance (Donny Boaz) receives a proposition, and it could end up with him deciding to stay in town.