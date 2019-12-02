5 Cyber Monday Deals At Walmart You Won’t Want To Miss

As most shoppers know, Black Friday isn’t the end of things as far as post-Thanksgiving holiday deals are concerned. That’s because many retailers have a lot of great stuff to offer on the cheap on Cyber Monday, allowing shoppers to get good discounts they may have missed out on in the days prior. And if you weren’t able to take advantage of Walmart’s Black Friday deals for one reason or another, you’ll be glad to know that the retail giant is, as usual, taking part in Cyber Monday and selling a wide range of items at considerably lower prices than usual.

As opposed to other retail holidays, where most of the shopping is typically done in-store, Cyber Monday gets its name because it mainly caters to online buyers — if you’re back at work after taking Thanksgiving weekend off, you can still find fantastic discounts. And that too applies to Walmart, regardless of whether you’re looking for new home appliances, gadgets, or even new clothes for yourself or your loved ones. The retailer’s deals for today are divided into several categories, as seen in the link above, but to save you more time, we’ve listed five items that stand out among the best Cyber Monday deals Walmart has to offer.

VIZIO 55″ Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) HDR Smart LED TV ($279.99)

While it might not be from a major manufacturer like Samsung or LG, the huge discount (almost $200 off) on this item makes it worth checking out for anyone in the market for a new television set. Its sub-$300 price tag on Cyber Monday makes it one of the better deals you can get on a TV of that size.

Lenovo Ideapad 330S 15.6-Inch Laptop ($299)

Laptop buyers have several options to choose from on Cyber Monday, but this item is one of the better bang-for-buck machines available on Walmart. For $150 off the list price of $449, you’ll be getting a laptop that has decent specifications for its price point, including 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space.

iRobot Roomba 670 Robot Vacuum ($197)

Shoppers looking for a cheaper way to make sure their homes are spotlessly clean on the holidays can save more than $130 off the price of this robotic vacuum cleaner, which usually sells for $329.99. As noted in the product’s description, some of the Roomba 670’s features include support for both WiFi and Amazon’s Alexa virtual assistant.

Sony PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Gaming Console ($299)

The PlayStation 4 has been out for six years, but if you have yet to purchase it for yourself or for the gamer in your family, Walmart is now selling the 1TB version of the PS4 Pro at almost $100 less than the original price of $399.95. While games are not included in this particular package, the retailer is also selling a number of titles, as well as extra DualShock controllers for the console, at discounted prices on Cyber Monday.

Instant Vortex Plus 7-in-1 Air Fryer Oven ($69.99)

Finally, you may want to check out this versatile air fryer from Instant Vortex if you’re on the lookout for kitchen appliances on Cyber Monday. Normally available for $120, this item now sells for nearly half the price and comes complete with a variety of cooking accessories to go with its advertised seven “smart programs.”