Here Are 5 Cyber Monday Laptop Deals At Target You Can’t Miss

The kick-off to holiday shopping continues today as retailers celebrate Cyber Monday — a continuation of their brick-and-mortar sales through their web-based counterparts. One of the most highly-sought out deals this year is on laptops, and fortunately, a number of stores are offering some amazing savings during this year’s online buying extravaganza.

Laptops make great gifts for college students, who often need something small and lightweight to carry from the dorm to class to the library and back again. Gamers may also be hoping to unwrap a new system this holiday season that boasts faster speeds and better graphics than their current set up.

Target has already offered some incredible savings on laptops on Black Friday, and they are slashing their prices online for Cyber Monday as well. Steep discounts are being applied to models from several popular brands such as HP, Dell, and Acer, with some prices on basic laptops dropping to less than $100. Higher-end options are also available, with price cuts reaching over $200. Using a Target Red Card also offer shoppers an additional 5% in savings.

With such a wide variety of laptops, all at incredible prices, those looking to gift one this holiday season, or simply upgrade their own personal system, are sure to find what they’re looking for at Target this Cyber Monday.

The following is a round up of some of the retailer’s best deals.

HP Chromebook 14-Inch Chrome OS (14-db0031nr)

Target is offering HP’s 14-inch Chromebook at a 52% discount from its original price of $249.99, slashing it to only $119.99 and make it one of the cheapest laptop options on Cyber Monday. This laptop comes with 4GB of RAM, 32 GB Storage and an AMD processor, and operates using Chrome OS. It is perfect for web browsing or a Netflix binge, especially thanks to its long lasting battery that can go for more than nine hours. This HP is also equipped with Google Assistant, allowing the user hands-free control.

HP 14-Inch Touch Chromebook (14-DB0025NR)

Those looking for something similar as the laptop listed above with an upgrade in its technology may find the HP 14-inch Touch Chromebook to be the right computer to add to their virtual shopping carts. It features the same specs and a similar lightweight design, but sets itself apart with its HD touchscreen, allowing it to be controlled with a simple pinch or swipe. Its original price of $279.99 has been slashed by 46% for the online shopping extravaganza, making it only $149.99.

HP X360 Convertible Touchscreen Chromebook (11-ae131nr)

Those unsure as to whether they are looking for a simple tablet or a full laptop can have the best of both worlds with the HP X360 Convertible Touchscreen Chromebook. It boasts a 360 hinge, offering four different and unique modes to use this computer in — and all for $100 off its list price of $299.99, ringing it in at $199.99. It can hold up to 32 GB in storage, features 4GB RAM, and has an Intel dual-core Celeron processor. It is also ultra lightweight at 2.76 lbs, making it great for college students or someone that is always on-the-go.

Dell Chromebook 3000 3100 11.6-inch 3100 Touchscreen 2-in-1 Chromebook

Dell’s 11.6-inch 3100 Touchscreen 2-in-1 Chromebook rings in at 25% off at Target.com on Cyber Monday, marking it down from $642.65 to $483.99 for a savings of over $150. This laptop also comes equipped with 8 GB RAM, 32 GB flash memory and Google Chrome operating system. It has quite the impressive resume, boasting a spill-and-tamper-resistant keyboard and the ability to survive “5,000 free fall micro-drops and 30-inch drops onto steel,” per the retailer’s website, making this another excellent choice for students.

HP OMEN 15-Inch Gaming Laptop Intel Core i5 12GB RAM 128GB SSD 1TB HDD GTX 1650

Gamers looking to upgrade their system can enjoy the HP OMEN 15-inch Gaming Laptop without breaking the bank. This computer comes equipped with 12 GB of RAM, 128 GB solid state hard drive, and 1 TB hard disk drive. Its quad-core Intel Core 9th generation processor (i5-9300H) and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Graphics make for a smooth and power-efficient gaming experience with high-grade graphics. Target is offering all of this for $299 off its original listing price, making it $799.99.