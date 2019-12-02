Here Are The 5 Best Cyber Monday Deals At Target

Target is ready to lure in online shoppers with some fantastic Cyber Monday deals this year. The retailer has developed a strong presence both with Black Friday sales and the online Monday follow-up, and it looks as if 2019 is bringing plenty of enticing offers for customers.

Like many comparable retailers, Target prominently features plenty of technology items across its Cyber Monday offerings. Kitchen housewares are popular sale items during this holiday shopping period, and the retailer is definitely looking competitive during this 2019 season.

According to Engadget, at least some of the Cyber Monday deals at Target are even better than what they made available for Black Friday. That isn’t necessarily the norm for retailers who gear up for both mega shopping days, so shoppers will not want to miss those sweet deals.

Whether you are looking to do your purchasing online or physically head to the store, you will find irresistible opportunities in nearly every Target department for Cyber Monday. It’s impossible to highlight all of the impressive markdowns the retailer has available right now, as the deals stretch from toys to electronics and technology to housewares.

There are items priced low enough to fit into just about anybody’s budget, and there are high-end items that are marked down by significant percentages. Here are five Cyber Monday deals at Target for 2019 that will definitely catch people’s attention.

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones

The Beats3 Solo wireless on-ear headphones are available in several colors at an impressively reduced price. Normally retailing for $299.99, Target has these marked down to just $129.99 for Cyber Monday. These weigh just 2.16 pounds and the battery life goes up to 40 hours.

Apple iPad 10.2-inch Wi-Fi Only (7th Generation)

Apple iPads are always popular gifts during the holiday season, and there are some great deals available this year. Target has the 7th Generation iPad available in the 32GB model for $100 off. Currently available in either black or rose gold, the unit is priced at $229.99, down from $329.99.

Dyson Ball Animal 2 Upright Vacuum

Dyson vacuums are also wildly popular items each holiday season. Target is offering the Dyson Ball Animal 2 Upright unit in the iron and purple color for significant savings. Customers can scoop this up for just $299.99, down from its regular price of $499.99.

KitchenAid Ultra Power Plus 4.5qt Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

The KitchenAid Ultra Power Plus model features 10-speed slide control ranges and comes with a dough hook, 6-wire whip, and flat beater. Some colors are out of stock online, but several others are still available. Regularly priced at $349.99, this is marked down to $239.99 for Cyber Monday.

LG 55-inch Class 4K UHD Smart OLED TV

The LG 55-inch OLED Smart TV has fabulous shopper ratings on Target’s site and is described as being an entertainment powerhouse. Those purchasing this online during this sale will get a Disney+ subscription thrown in for good measure. Usually priced at $2,299.99, Target has this on sale for $1,199.99 for Cyber Monday.