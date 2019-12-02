Check Out These Steam Cyber Monday Deals

Black Friday has come and gone, and now it is time for Cyber Monday sales to take over for online shoppers. The Steam Cyber Monday deals this year are huge. The online gaming digital rights management store also calls this collection of deals its Autumn Sale, and it runs through December 3. Essentially, the Autumn Sale is Steam’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale rolled into one mega savings event for online gamers everywhere. Offering a wide variety of big and small PC titles at as much as 90 percent off, this is a Do Not Miss for serious and not-so-serious PC gamers. While it may be tempting to buy a Steam gift card to give to players for Christmas, purchasing actual titles off their lists can get more for the money with the massive discounts offered at this time.

With deep discounts on first-person shooters, story-driven adventures, platformers, and more, this sale is the perfect time to buy must-have titles at significantly reduced prices. Steam allows gamers to play, discuss, and purchase their video games all in one place, which allows for easy game organization as well as a great place to gather online with gaming friends.

The following five games are some of the best deals on Steam for Cyber Monday.

1. Code Vein

Code Vein is $42 during Steam’s Cyber Monday sale. It usually costs $60, so this is a great time to check it off the list. Rated M for Mature, this highly-rated game from BANDAI NAMCO Studios allows players to team up with an AI partner or a friend in the co-op multiplayer mode. Don’t miss this great discount on this popular title.

2. Gears 5

Typically $60, Gears 5 for $30 makes the popular video game 50 percent off for Cyber Monday at Steam. Gears from Xbox Game Studios is one of the most-acclaimed sagas in gaming, and this is the franchise’s latest installment. Since its release in September, the fifth Gears installment has received mostly positive reviews from gamers.

3. The Surge 2

Save 40 percent on Surge 2 with a price of $30, which is down from a regular retail price of $50. Set in a devastated fictional Jericho City, gamers love this game from Focus Home Interactive. Players get to test their survival skills in difficult combat situations in this rated M for mature title.

4. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

An older game, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, offers the fun of the critically-acclaimed Grand Theft Auto franchise for a mere $5.24. At about 14-years-old, this rated M for mature title also provides a retro gaming experience. Throughout its long tenure, San Andreas has received overwhelmingly positive ratings from players, and this low price makes it a great time to add it to a gamer’s library.

5. Moon Hunters

At the stocking stuffer price of $3, Moon Hunters is an excellent buy at 80 percent off during the major holiday sale. Since its March 2016 release, this Kitfox Games title has mostly positive reviews. The Steam version of the game includes plenty of extras, making it a great value.