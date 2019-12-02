‘General Hospital’ Star Parry Shen Seemingly Confirms His Exit As Brad Cooper

There is a lot of drama coming your way this week on General Hospital. There has been lots of talk on social media on the upcoming car crash that is about to happen involving Brad and Lucas. Fans have been wondering if anyone will die as a result of it, and now it appears that it will be Brad who will meet his maker. Actor Parry Shen has taken to Facebook on Sunday to send out a short message to his fans concerning the rumor of his exit from the ABC soap.

With the impending car crash comes the chatter on who will live and who will die. Many fans assumed that it will be Kendra who will not make it since she isn’t one of the main characters on the show. However, Shen has seemingly confirmed that he is exiting General Hospital after seven years of playing the role of the devious Brad Cooper. That likely means that he will be the one who loses his life in the accident.

Taking to social media, Parry Shen posted an article from Soap Dirt that asked the question of whether Brad will be killed off. He then seemed to confirm that it was, indeed, true.

“Playing this role over the last (almost) 7 years, has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful,” he wrote on Facebook.

Lucas is ready to give Brad an out, West Coast. Will he take the opportunity to tell his husband the truth about Wiley?

A brand-new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @parryshen @RyanCarnes1 pic.twitter.com/bSETuEsaM9 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) November 28, 2019

General Hospital fans quickly started commenting on how much they will miss him on the soap. Despite getting himself into plenty of trouble over the years, especially with this whole baby swap deal, his fans still don’t want to see him go.

What does this mean for his current storyline? Michael still doesn’t know that Wiley is his son. Brad may just take that secret to his grave. He may die before he gets the chance to spill his secret. However, there are still three others who know the truth. Julian, Nelle, and Obrecht could now know that Wiley is really Jonah. Liesl Obrecht is the most likely person out of the three to spill the secret, but she will have to deal with Julian if she does.

Julian is the one who is responsible for the accident, so it looks like he may get his wish of Brad’s demise after all. Lucas could also be badly hurt in the crash, which Julian did not count on happening.

Parry Shen’s exit confirmation from General Hospital makes for more complications when it comes to Michael finding out that his son is still alive.