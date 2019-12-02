‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Star Jordan Kimball Finally Finds Love After Jenna Cooper Drama

Bachelor in Paradise star Jordan Kimball took to Instagram a few days ago to announce his new relationship. Fans seemed to think that the mystery woman is someone named Christina, although her profile is private and no last name is listed.

The social media update consisted of four photos and showed the couple looking extremely happy. The first photo was of Jordan hugging his blond girlfriend from behind. He was caught mid-laugh as she looked up to his left. Meanwhile, his girlfriend smiled with her lips closed and wore a white, frilly dress. The ensemble featured a low v-cut neckline and ruffles that extended to her shoulders and along her chest. Jordan, on the other hand, wore a blue, brightly-patterned long-sleeved shirt.

The second photo showed Jordan holding his girlfriend in his arms, as she laughed and threw her head back. They were seen posing on a brick sidewalk, with trees and lawn visible in the backdrop.

Plus, a third photo showed them getting cozy against an old, brick column. It looked like they were about to lean in for a kiss. And the final photo showed Jordan being hugged from behind by his girlfriend.

Fans left tons of congratulatory messages for the reality TV star in the comments section.

“YAAAAY IM SO HAPPY FOR MY SPIRIT ANIMAL!!!!” gushed a follower.

“Congrats man!!! Can’t wait to meet her!” wrote co-star Blake Horstmann.

“So happy for you and your beautiful lady! Can’t wait to see you both tomorrow and pop all the champagne to celebrate your love, and so much more!!” raved someone who sounded like a good friend.

“This makes me very happy, congrats man!” wrote former Bachelorette star Jason Tartick.

Loading...

The reality TV star notably got engaged to fellow contestant Jenna Cooper during season 5 of BIP, but everything came to a screeching halt after cheating allegations surfaced. There were rumors that she had a lover already, and her supposed ex-boyfriend disclosed malicious texts about Jordan. The matter was never fully resolved, although Jenna previously promised proof. Jordan moved quickly to break off their engagement.

Jordan was prematurely kicked off of last season’s BIP for fighting with Christian Estrada. The drama started when Nicole Lopez-Alvar became the center of attention between multiple men. Ultimately, Jordan picked a fight with Christian in order to stand up for his friend, Clay Harbor. Because of this, along with his prior engagement, it’s no surprise that his fans are excited to hear his good news.