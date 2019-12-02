Here Are 5 Things You Should Buy On Cyber Monday

Even though Black Friday is over, there are still plenty of deals to be had on TVs, laptops, smartphones, toys, and more for Cyber Monday. The Monday after Thanksgiving is typically the biggest online shopping day of the year, and many people return to work after the holiday and snag some great gifts with excellent sale prices. This year the Christmas shopping season is shortened because Thanksgiving fell so late in November, which leaves roughly one fewer weekend to purchase holiday gifts than in other years.

According to a CNET report, this year, retailers overall saw a massive increase in buying as shoppers spent $7.4 billion on Friday. That is a huge 19.6 percent increase over last year’s buying on Black Friday. Shoppers went for toys and video games the most on the day after Thanksgiving. Still, there are other great gifts to purchase for Cyber Monday even though many of the prices remain the same as brands offered on Friday, and frequently, retailers simply declare that their Black Friday pricing is extended into Monday. However, some online retailers do offer an additional percentage off, and free or faster free shipping to entice shoppers to spend money at their sites.

1. Google Pixel 3a

Best Buy trotted out a new deal on an unlocked Google Pixel 3a for $250, just in time for Cyber Monday. This Android smartphone has a 4.7 out of five stars rating, and many users find this phone a great alternative to the flagship phones from Apple or Samsung.

2. Insignia 32-inch Fire TV Edition With Free Echo Dot

This sale is a rock-bottom price for the Insignia 32-inch Fire TV Edition for $99. Amazon is also offering a bonus Echo Dot for free with purchase. Right now, the Dot costs $22 on sale at Amazon, so it adds even more value to the television. To get the deal, add the TV and an Echo Dot to the cart and use the code FTVE19 at checkout. Give these together, or get two gifts for the bargain price of $99.

3. Jabra Elite 65t Earbuds

A true wireless pair of earbuds, the Jabra Elite 65t earbuds in either titanium black or gold beige, provide an excellent alternative to Apple Airpods. At $100, the sale price means a savings of $70 off the typical retail price. Even better, these are on sale at both Amazon and Best Buy. Users can listen to music or podcasts, answer calls, adjust the volume, and more.

4. Apple iPad 10.2 Inch 32GB 2019

Loading...

The seventh-generation 10.2-inch Apple iPad is $100 off at $230, a big savings for Cyber Monday. This iPad is a great upgrade from previous generations because it offers more features than previous iterations of the tablet.

5. Amazon Fire TV Recast

The Amazon Fire TV Recast allows users to ditch cable or satellite providers while still enjoying the benefits of a DVR. With a $100 Cyber Monday savings, this device is $129.99 right now. Features include the ability to record two shows at once and up to 75 hours of content storage. Reviewers love it, giving the Recast an average of 4 stars.