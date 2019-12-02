Kenya Moore Reveals That Having Baby Brooklyn In The Bed Created Intimacy Issues With Marc Daly

Kenya Moore is sharing more insight as to why she and Marc Daly have decided to separate from one another.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared more information about the lack of intimacy surrounding her marriage, per People. On the latest episode of the Bravo reality show, Moore confided to fellow cast member and friend Porsha Williams that a change in daughter Brooklyn’s sleeping habits caused a problem in the couple’s sex life.

The former Miss U.S.A. admitted that co-sleeping with their daughter made it difficult for the couple to have intimate time together. She also shared that Brooklyn was “always in the bed,” which was frustrating for Daly in some moments.

“It’s been difficult,” Moore said. “We [sleep together] when we can, but it definitely is not as often as I would like.”

Williams then asked Moore how long it had been since she and Daly had been intimate or in the bed alone together. Moore responded to her friend and said the length of time it had been was too embarrassing for her to share. She also said that any marriage can have issues once a baby is born.

“It’s hard being in relationships, especially when you have a little one involved,” Moore said. “Sometimes it’s good, sometimes it’s bad, sometimes you feel like you want to give up.”

Williams then stressed to Moore that it was important that they connect with each other in an intimate way in order for their marriage to thrive. Moore agreed with her friend, and said that it was something she knew she wanted to work on with her husband.

“I agree, we got to do better than that,” Moore said. “I just don’t like where we are right now.”

Moore and Daly’s intimacy issues were something that she has spoken about in the past. In the previous episode of RHOA, she shared that she and Daly hadn’t had sex with each other since she was six or seven months pregnant with their daughter. She said that she felt that she was “on the sideline” when it came to her marriage, and that her husband was much more involved with their daughter.

Moore and Daly announced that they were separating back in September. The couple, who secretly wed in 2017, both said that they were upset by the way their marriage dissolved. Moore has since said that she is hopeful that the two will reunite and work on their marriage.