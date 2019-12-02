DreamDoll Exudes Sultry Vibes By A Christmas Tree & Says ‘Wrap Me Up’

DreamDoll shared a sizzling Christmas-related Instagram post yesterday. It showed her striking a sexy pose on the ground by a tree, as her captions added to the flirty nature of the photo. The rapper was seen in an all-black ensemble, which consisted of a bra and tiny shorts or a mini skirt. The top had thin straps and a low, straight neckline. It was so small that her cleavage was on full display and seemed to be barely contained. Meanwhile, the bottoms were very short, with a small rounded slit on the sides.

The stunner posed on the ground, as she sat up and propped up her left knee. Meanwhile, she extended her right leg out and held herself up with her left hand. DreamDoll managed to arch her back to accentuate her curves, as she glanced at the camera with a coy look on her face.

She wore her hair down with a middle part, which she brushed back behind her shoulders. Her makeup included heavy eyeliner on her lower lids, along with dark lipstick. The bombshell also sported a long, pink manicure.

DreamDoll posed on a polished, dark wood-paneled floor. Beside her was a large Christmas tree with fake snow and pine cones on it. It had a puffy, white skirt with two, orange presents placed on top. In addition, there was a large fireplace in the left side of the frame, with a small bench in front. The bench had a fuzzy white fabric on top. The wall behind her was black. Although the room appeared to be dimly lit, the rapper was captured with plenty of light making her skin glow.

Fans left tons of nice compliments for DreamDoll in the comments section.

“Omg they got me a Dreamdoll for christmas,” wrote a follower.

“Oh wow look at you I inspire to be this pleasing to the eyes,” gushed an admirer.

“You is giving me life toniiight,” raved a fan.

“I want you under my tree for x mas,” expressed a fourth Instagram user.

In addition, the rapper shared an update in November that showed her flaunting her cleavage. This time, she opted for a mini dress. It was strapless and light pink, with tiny ruffled accents throughout. The neckline fell low on her cleavage, as she showed off her chest.

DreamDoll was photographed sitting on a stool by a table, and tilted her head to the left while parting her lips. She wore her hair down in a middle part.