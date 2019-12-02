Swedish Hottie Anna Nystrom Wears A Tight Plunging Crop Top

Swedish bombshell Anna Nyström just dropped jaws after wearing a plunging top in her latest Instagram post.

In the shot, Anna posed at her makeup table while applying some face powder. For the occasion, she wore a white long sleeved shirt made from a nearly skintight fabric that was sure to hug her every curve. The neckline was incredibly low, plunging so far down that Anna’s ample assets were on full display. The garment was not only cropped, but also was a wrap style with a tie at the side. The effect was to further showcase Anna’s tiny waist.

The blond beauty completed the look with a pair of camel brown trousers. They were high-waisted, further accentuating the stunner’s hourglass figure. Perched on her vanity stool, Anna raised one leg so that it rested against the table, showing off her toned thigh in the process.

Anna kept the rest of look minimalistic, with a dainty gold necklace as her sole accessory. In keeping with the color scheme, her manicure was a bright white that popped against her sun-kissed skin.

The vanity would suggest that the buxom blonde enjoys applying makeup, and her skills were on full display in the photo. She wore a warm brown eyeshadow with black liquid eyeliner that flicked into the tiniest of cat-eyes.

Anna appeared to be in the process of adding highlighter to bring attention to her chiseled cheekbones. She completed the look with a nude lip.

The Swedish stunner’s hair was styled into a half-up, half-down hairdo, and her long straight locks fell down to around her waist. A few escaped tendrils expertly framed her face.

Anna was posed looking into a mirror situated on the vanity table, with her makeup brush in hand against her cheek. A couple of powder containers were stacked below. Anna mentioned in her caption that the makeup would be discounted in honor of Cyber Week for those looking to achieve her glow.

The post won close to 84,000 likes and around 715 comments.

“Goddess,” raved one fan, with a number of fire emoji.

“You are so gorgeous,” added a second, with a heart-eye face, fire emoji, and red heart.

“You don’t need makeup you are beautiful as is,” complimented a third, with several smiley faces.

“Omg are you even real? Soooo freaking beautiful,” echoed a fourth.

