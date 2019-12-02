Golnesa ‘GG’ Gharachedaghi Slams Mercedes Javid Ahead Of ‘Shahs’ Season 8

There are plenty of shows on Bravo with a complicated cast, but the one that might take the cake is Shahs of Sunset. Much like the cast of Vanderpump Rules, the Shahs all knew each other before their show launched, making their feuds and makeups some of the most authentic on the network. Reza Farahan, Mike Shouhed, Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi, and Mercedes “MJ” Javid feud just as much on screen as they do off-screen, and things are heating up for Season 8. Recently at BravoCon, GG made some big comments about her frenemy MJ, and the two probably won’t be getting along in the next season. GG said MJ is her biggest rival and even referred to her as a “snake.”

According to The Daily Dish, GG elaborated on her rival comment, saying that it’s actually “entertainment MJ” she has a problem with, suggesting the woman viewers see on television, is not the person she really is.

“Reza [Farahan] was her BFF. He sort of always had her back regardless,” GG continued. “It was kind of the two of them and they were the [ringleaders], so the other ones trolleyed around wherever they went.”

MJ and Reza have been feuding all season long, and the former besties drama is expected to play out in Season 8. Reza’s other best friend, Mike Shouhed seemed to take the side of MJ, and he was also feuding with Reza during filming, which even spilled over onto social media.

“MJ is a very smart cookie and very clever. She knows how to make you love her and need her, and then she just kind of comes out of nowhere like one of those little snakes and just gets you,” GG later admitted.

During BravoCon, over 70 Bravolebrities joined Andy Cohen on stage for a supersized episode of Watch What Happens Live. GG, MJ, Mike, and Reza all sat down with the host, and there was clearly tension between the group still. GG and Reza appeared to be on one side, with Mike and MJ on the other.

Mike and Reza spent some time together after the taping, and it looks like the two might have patched things up.

“I bumped into him and he asked me to his room. And we had a nice conversation in his room and I’m going to see him tonight,” Reza said. “Reunited and it feels so good.”

At this time, MJ has not responded to any of GG’s BravoCon comments.

Shahs of Sunset Season 8 is expected to premiere in early 2020.