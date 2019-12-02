Check Out These 5 Cyber Monday TV Deals At Walmart

Brick-and-mortar stores have wrapped up another successful Black Friday weekend, and their online counterparts are offering deals just as good for Cyber Monday, especially on televisions. With holiday movie marathons and major sporting events, such as the College Football Playoffs and Super Bowl LIV, coming up, now is a great time to snag the perfect TV for friends and family to gather around and enjoy a fun evening together.

Walmart has already offered some incredible savings on televisions on Black Friday, and they are slashing their prices online for Cyber Monday as well. Steep discounts are being applied to models from several popular brands such as Samsung, Vizio, LG, and Sony, with some prices on basic televisions dropping to less than $100. Higher-end options are also available with price cuts ranging from a few hundred dollars to over $1,000.

Sizes range from 19 inches all the way up to Sony’s 85-inch Bravia 4K, giving shoppers a wide variety of options for any room they’re looking to add a television to. Options with special features such as 4K resolution and smart technology are also available at major discounts for shoppers to choose from.

With such a wide variety of televisions, all at incredible prices, those looking to add another television or two to their home are sure to find what they’re looking for at Walmart this Cyber Monday.

The following is a round up of some of the retailer’s best deals.

Sceptre 32-inch Class HD LED TV

An excellent standard-sized option boasting a low price of under $100 is the Sceptre 32-inch Class HD LED TV. The price of this television has dropped from $179 all the way down to $85, making it one of Walmart’s least expensive TVs to purchase on Cyber Monday. It features 720p resolution and an LED display, as well as two HDMI ports and one USB port. It has also earned a 4.4 out of 5 star review on the website, with many buyers noting that this television also makes an excellent computer monitor.

Samsung 43-inch Class 4K UHD TV

Forbes labels the discount on the Samsung 43-inch Class 4K UHD TV as a “star deal,” and one glance at the price explains exactly why. Its original price of $499 has been slashed more than $250, ringing it in at $227.99. This smart television offers an LED display and 4K resolution for a crisp and clean picture, and features two HDMI connection. It boasts a slim and sleek design, and can also be connected to a compatible smartphone using the SmartThings App.

VIZIO M-Series Quantum 55-inch Class 4K HDR Smart TV

The VIZIO M-Series Quantum 55-inch Class 4K HDR Smart TV is also a great option for those looking for a slightly larger television. This TV is the first to utilize quantum-dot technology for intense colors, while UltraBright 400 provides a bright and detailed picture. It is equipped with Chromcast and Smartcast 3.0, and also offers users the ability to stream over 150 channels through VIZIO WatchFree at no additional cost. Its has been marked down $398, making it $100 cheaper than its original price tag of $498.

RCA 65-inch Ultra HD LED TV

The RCA 65-inch Ultra HD LED TV rings in at just $359.99, making it much lighter on the wallet than its original price of $899.99. Its 4k Ultra-High Definition display provides a next-level entertainment experience for watchers, making images appear clearer and more lifelike on the screen. Though it is not a smart television, its three HDMI ports allow users to connect streaming devices.

TCL 75-inch Class 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV

Originally $1,899.99 but marked down to $1,299.99, the TCL 75-inch Class 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV is the cheapest of Walmart’s 75-plus-inch television options, and has a 4.8 out of 5-star review to go with it. TCL’s 6-Series TV boasts Dolby Vision HDR imaging and TCL’s NBP Photon technology for a stunning display that reviewers have raved about. It also features a stylish, brushed-metal design, built-in Roku, and a remote with voice control for an easy user experience.