NBA Rumors: Bradley Beal Discusses Possibility Of Forming ‘Big 3’ With LeBron James & Anthony Davis On Lakers

On Friday night at Staples Center, All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards finally felt the power of the new-look Los Angeles Lakers, who walked away with a dominant 125-103 victory. Compared to the Wizards, the Anthony Davis and LeBron James-led Lakers are currently emerging as one of the heavy favorites to bring home the Larry O’Brien Trophy in the 2019-20 NBA season. After his team was dismantled by the Lakers, Beal was asked if he ever thinks of the possibility of leaving the Wizards to form “Big Three” with James and Davis in Los Angeles.

“I’m good. They’re their own men. They make their own decisions,” Beal said of James and Davis, as quoted by Yahoo Sports. “At the end of the day, there’s no guarantee you’ll win a championship by jumping ship. Only one team wins. When it comes down to my decision-making, I really factored that in. It looks great, but the grass isn’t always greener.”

It’s hard to blame reporters for asking Beal those types of questions. Beal is once again establishing a monster performance in the 2019-20 NBA season, averaging 28.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 7.1 assists, and 1.0 steal while shooting 47.2 percent from the field and 35.0 percent from beyond the arc. Unfortunately, despite his explosive performance almost every night, the Wizards still struggle to win games.

As of now, the Wizards have lost six of their last 10 games, sitting in the No. 10 spot in the Eastern Conference with a 6-11 record. Though he said on numerous occasions that he wants to finish his NBA career in Washington, most people believe that Beal is better off being traded to a legitimate title contender than wasting his prime staying on a mediocre team like the Wizards.

It would definitely be intriguing to see Beal playing for a team like the Lakers. Beal would give the Lakers the third superstar that they have been looking for since their failed acquisition of Kawhi Leonard in the 2019 NBA free agency. Kyle Kuzma was supposed to be the Lakers’ third superstar but as of now, Coach Frank Vogel looks more comfortable in utilizing him as their sixth man.

Loading...

The potential arrival of Beal would further improve the Lakers’ offensive efficiency that currently ranks No. 5 in the league, scoring 109.2 points per 100 possessions, per ESPN. The “Big Three” of Beal, James, and Davis would give the Lakers a better chance of obtaining victory when they face Western Conference powerhouse teams like the Los Angeles Clippers, Houston Rockets, and the Denver Nuggets in a best-of-seven series.

As of now, the Wizards continue to insist that they have no intention of moving Beal and undergo a full-scale rebuild. However, if they continue to lose games and won’t show a clear path to title contention, Beal may finally consider following the footsteps of other NBA superstars and find his way out of Washington before the 2020 February NBA trade deadline.