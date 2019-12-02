Kelly Ripa’s Daughter, Lola Consuelos, Stuns In A Dark Blue Mini Dress In Bedroom Snapshot

Lola Consuelos rocked a stylish shiny dress in a rare social media photo.

Lola Consuelos showed off her impeccable sense of style by rocking a gorgeous mini dress in her latest social media update. On Sunday, the stunning 18-year-old daughter of Live with Kelly and Ryan host Kelly Ripa, 49, and Riverdale star Mark Consuelos, 48, shared a rare set of two Instagram photos with her followers.

For her striking snapshots, Lola rocked a dark navy mini dress with long puff sleeves and a mock neck. The super-short garment showed off quite a bit of leg, while the top portion of the dress was rather conservative. However, it did have a snug fit that flattered Lola’s hourglass shape. The garment was constructed out of a shiny, luxurious material like silk or satin.

Lola Consuelos gave her overall look a retro vibe by rocking a thick white headband featuring a black floral print design. The New York University student wore her long, dark tresses down and straight, allowing a portion of her hair to hang down over her collarbones. On her feet, Lola wore a pair of white leather high heel booties. The shoes had white straps around the ankles that were held in place by plastic snap buckles. Lola accessorized her outfit with a rosary that had a tiny cross dangling from it. The necklace appears to be the same one that she was pictured wearing in a recent selfie.

For her beauty look, Lola sported a natural pink lip, winged eyeliner, dark lashes, and a light dusting of pink blush on the apples of her cheeks. She posed in her room, where she was pictured sitting on her bed. For her first photo, she crossed her legs and stretched her arms out to her sides with her hands resting on the bed. She gazed intently at the camera with her head slightly tilted. In her second snapshot, she had her legs uncrossed. She was pictured reaching up with both hands to touch her hair, and she was staring off to her left.

Lola’s Instagram post earned well over 8,000 likes in the span of an hour. The celebrity daughter chose to leave her pair of snapshots completely caption-free, opting instead to express her feelings about them with a black heart emoji.

Lola Consuelos’ followers responded to her post with various complimentary adjectives, with words like “gorgeous” and “beautiful” proving to be popular. Her white booties were also a big hit with her fashion-conscious fans, and a few commenters remarked on how much Lola resembles her parents — in a good way.

“So pretty like mama!” wrote one fan.

“The best of both your parents,” another remarked.

Loading...

However, others thought that Lola looked more like a living doll.

“You look like a 1970s doll!” read one response to her photos.

“You look like a beautiful Barbie doll,” another admirer wrote.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lola Consuelos recently spent Thanksgiving with Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos, and her siblings. In a rare family photo, she’s wearing the same blue and white ensemble hat she’s pictured rocking above.