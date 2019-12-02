Check Out These Cyber Monday Laptop Deals On Amazon

With Black Friday over, people who missed out on purchasing a brand new laptop can still find amazing deals on them at Amazon for Cyber Monday, which is the busiest online shopping day of the year. There is still plenty of time to choose the perfect gift and have it arrive by Christmas. No matter what the budget, the Cyber Monday savings event at Amazon has something suitable for every shopper.

This time of year is a great time to purchase these portable devices for students. Many schools use Google Chromebooks, and the online retailer has more than one deal on these lightweight laptops that are great for doing homework and other online browsing and research.

Others looking for laptop deals include people who work from home. Perhaps it is time to replace an old, outdated model, or it is time to get an upgrade to something more powerful. Finally, households might want a laptop that can go from room to room, as well as be used by several different people.

The Cyber Monday laptop deals on Amazon include models from well-known brands like Apple, ASUS, Surface, Dell, and more. The bargains on the popular website range from incredibly affordable rock bottom prices to several hundred off of high-end computers suited for professionals in various lines of work. Check out the best Cyber Monday laptop deals on Amazon below.

Acer Chromebook 11 N7

This Acer Chromebook is $50 off at $149.99. It runs on Google’s Chrome OS, and it features military-grade durability and a spill-resistant keyboard. Those two features make it great for students to tote back and forth to school. Plus, the included 100GB of Google Drive space ensures easy file storage, and nearly 12 hours of battery life allows for plenty of time between charges. With a 4.6 star rating, it is tough to go wrong with this small, but powerful computer.

ASUS Chromebook Flip C434

This ASUS Chromebook was $599.99, and it is $50 off with a price tag of $549.99. Like other Chromebooks, it runs on Google’s Chrome OS. A unique feature of this laptop is that the screen can flip nearly all the way around. It also has a 14-inch display, but it fits into the footprint of a 13-inch model because of its thin bezel. At just three pounds, this computer is easy to take on the go.

Surface Laptop 3

The Surface Laptop 3 is $350 off for Cyber Monday at $949. This light and thin computer weighs just 2.79 pounds. It also includes USB-C and USB-A ports for easy connection, and one charge lasts 11.5 hours. Plus, it only takes about one hour for the battery to charge to 80 percent.

ASUS ROG Strix Scar II

The ASUS ROG Strix Scarr II is the perfect laptop for gamers. It was $1,999, and the Cyber Monday savings brings it down to $1,399. Its ultrafast 3ms gray-to-gray (GTG) response time and NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics make for an excellent gaming experience. Plus, it stays cool during use, which is excellent for marathon gaming sessions. Lastly, with all the colorful LEDs, this computer looks cool.

Dell XPS 15 9th Generation

The Dell XPS 15 is a high-performance notebook, and Amazon has it on sale for $1,684, which is a savings of $116.51. With 4.2 stars out of five, users also love this computer, which features an OLED InfinityEdge anti-reflective display that is 15 inches. Plus, it sports super-fast memory and plenty of storage.

MacBook Air 13-Inch (2017)

This 13-inch MacBook Air is $699 for Cyber Monday, which is a $300 savings. It has a star rating of 4.4 out of 5 on Amazon, and it has two USB 3 ports. Plus, it has a 1.8 GHz dual-core Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB memory.

Apple MacBook Pro 16-Inch

This Apple MacBook Pro is a favorite among professionals, and at $2,199, it is $200 off. The touch bar and touch ID make using this laptop a breeze. Plus, the brilliant retina display with True Tone technology means that this computer is ideal for people who work with graphics.