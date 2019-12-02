Robert Pattinson Says Batman Isn’t Really A Hero

Robert Pattinson is the newest actor to take on the role of Batman in the self-titled flick, which will debut in 2021. Many were shocked to learn the Twilight actor was going to play the Caped Crusader, but more and more people are hopping on board the “Battinson” train every day.

The actor recently sat down with Today’s Willie Geist to discuss his most recent project, the much-buzzed-about The Lighthouse, in which he co-stars with Willem Dafoe. Geist eventually geared the conversation toward Batman and got a shocking response from Pattinson, as the actor admitted he doesn’t think Bruce Wayne is a hero at all.

Geist asked what Pattinson thought when the role was presented to him, suggesting maybe he wanted to play a superhero. The actor quickly came back and said that Batman is not a superhero, saying that someone needs to have “magical powers” in order to be classified as one. Since Batman doesn’t have any superhuman abilities, like Superman or Wonder Woman, it’s fair that some people wouldn’t put him in the superhero category. Geist and Pattinson then joked about the Dark Knight’s cape, which is a garment many superheroes usually adorn.

This isn’t the first time Pattinson made a comment about Batman not being a hero. The 33-year-old spoke with The New York Times and suggested there should be skepticism against anyone who wants to play a hero.

Kimberly White / Getty Images

“Batman’s not a hero, though. He’s a complicated character. I don’t think I could ever play a real hero — there’s always got to be something a little bit wrong. I think it’s because one of my eyes is smaller than the other one,” Pattinson admitted.

Loading...

Pattinson’s logic regarding superheroes would mean that other comic book characters, like Iron Man, Black Widow, Hawkeye, and Falcon, can’t fall into the classification either. Comparatively, DC Comics appears to have more characters with superhuman abilities they were either born with or gained, while Marvel has a lot of “heroes” who learned their skill sets.

The Batman-superhero debate is open to interpretation, but there are probably plenty of die-hard fans who would scoff at the thought of their favorite comic book character not being classified as such.

The Batman hits theaters on June 25, 2021. The film stars Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Paul Dano as the Riddler, Colin Farrell as the Penguin, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, and John Turturro as Carmine Falcone. The movie is directed by Matt Reeves, who has been attached to the project since Ben Affleck was originally signed on years ago.