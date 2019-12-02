Caitlyn Jenner Receives Social Media Backlash After Comparing The Kardashian-Jenners To The Royal Family

Caitlyn Jenner recently received backlash from social media commenters after she suggested that the Kardashian-Jenners’ fame is comparable to that of the British royal family.

The former Olympian shared her thoughts on her famous family during an episode of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! which aired on Thursday, November 28. According to Hollywood Life, the reality star and contestant was having a conversation with her castmates when the topic of fame came up. Jenner and the several members of the British competition show were discussing Queen Elizabeth when Jenner decided to speak about her own fame. Jenner first asked her castmates if she thinks the queen, as well as other members of the royal family, watch their competition show. Jenner then shared how she can relate to some of the issues the royals face since she is also in a high-profile family.

“In some way, I’m part of the royal family of entertainment. One royal family meets the other royal family, you know.”

Jenner’s comment instantly hit the airwaves and caught the attention of several Twitter users. Many commenters shared their distaste for Jenner and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. They also shared that they didn’t understand how she could compare the two families.

“Royal garbage of entertainment! No morals, values, and narcissism at its worst. Caitlyn Jenner is the worst of the whole family,” one tweet read.

‘”I’m part of the royal family of entertainment,” Caitlyn Jenner said. I never watched a show, how they can be royal?”‘ another user asked.

Another user shared that the charitable efforts the royal family has made over the years don’t compare to anything the Kardashian-Jenner family has done. The user also said that the efforts Princess Diana made before her untimely death in 1997 are “instilled” in her family, which is another reason the family isn’t the same as the Kardashian-Jenners.

Jenner has been making headlines since deciding to become a contestant on I’m A Celebrity… back in November. The former Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has shared new details about her family with the public. The Inquisitr previously reported that the former I Am Cait star recently revealed that she and Khloe Kardashian hadn’t spoken to each other in the five years following Caitlyn’s transition from male to female. She shared that the distance has been upsetting for her, since she has been in Kardashian’s life since even before she married Kris Jenner in the 1990s.