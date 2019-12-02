Ireland Baldwin Kicks Her Leg Into The Air While Posing In A Chair

Ireland Baldwin shared a sneak peek of a new magazine cover on Instagram today, which showed her kicking her leg into the air while posing on a chair. The photo showed the model lying on her back on the ground, except she also appeared to be sitting on a wooden chair at the same time. She wore a black turtleneck, long-sleeved top along with sheer, black tights. The tights featured a geometric design, and she completed her look with a pair of sandals with a leopard-print accent.

The model posed with her right leg kicked straight up into the air, as she bent her left knee towards her chest. Meanwhile, she had an orange that was stuck to the end of her heel. Plus, she held another orange in place between her hand and face. Ireland wore her blond hair down, which was brushed behind her shoulders. Her makeup included dark eyeliner and light pink lipstick. She glanced at the camera with a hint of a smile on her face.

This photo appeared on the cover of Grazia Bulgaria, with the model seen posing in front of a cream backdrop. The publication’s name was written in a red-orange tone.

Fans rushed into the comments section with a variety of compliments for the bombshell.

“As u should be!! Gorgeous,” gushed a follower, referring to her captions.

“2020 is yours for the taking,” declared an admirer.

“Still thinking if it’s a landscape or portrait photo,” joked a fan.

Plus, Ireland’s famous dad, Alec Baldwin, commented with a note of congratulations.

“Wow. Congratulations. You look stunning,” wrote Alec, whose comment has been liked over 160 times.

Many of the model’s fans are familiar with the ways in which her dad and mom, Kim Basinger, have negatively responded to other Instagram posts in the past. But it appears that this new magazine cover received his seal of approval. It’s likely because Ireland is pretty much covered from head-to-toe, although the side of her bare derriere could be seen.

In addition, the stunner shared another photo in mid-November that was all about her legs. This time, she posed in an all-black outfit, featuring thigh-high boots. Besides that, she wore a pair of bikini bottoms and a cropped tank. The tank featured the Harley Davidson logo. The photo was taken from a slightly lower vantage point, which helped to accentuate her long, slender legs. She was seen striking several different poses in front of her bed.