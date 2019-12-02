Best Cyber Monday Video Game Deals From GameStop, Best Buy, Walmart & Amazon

With Cyber Monday here, it’s an excellent chance for gamers to beef up their collection with deals from all kinds of suppliers. Stores like GameStop, Best Buy, and Walmart have great Cyber Monday discounts. While most of them offer similar price drops, each offers something unique that stands out above the fray. Of course, Amazon is also a great choice, and you can be sure they have plenty of deals lined up for their Cyber Monday sale.

Polygon reports that GameStop is slashing the price of both the Playstation 4 Pro and Xbox One X. Elsewhere, Best Buy offers similar deals to GameStop, Walmart is offering discounts on plenty of titles from each popular system, and CNET reports that Amazon offers a variety of deals on all kinds of things video game-related.

GameStop’s deals go live at 9 p.m. PT on Sunday night, Best Buy’s deals start Monday morning, Walmart’s deals start Sunday night at 9:01 p.m. PT, and Amazon’s sale starts 12:01 a.m. PT Monday morning.

GameStop

If you’re looking for consoles, grab the Xbox One X for $349.99 ($150 off), Xbox One S Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order bundle for $199.99 ($100 off), or the PlayStation 4 Pro for $299.99 ($100 off). While you won’t find a deal on any of the Nintendo Switch consoles, purchasing either — the Switch or Switch Lite — at full price earns you a $25 GameStop gift card. Gamestop also offers the Sega Genesis Mini at $30 off for just $49.99, both online and in-store.

Best Buy

At Best Buy, you can also save $150 on the Xbox One X and $100 on the Xbox One S. For your PlayStation 4, you can grab a DualShock 4 controller from just $39.99 and also save on a selection of games for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

Walmart

Whether you’re looking to grab a console, some games, or both, Walmart has plenty of deals lined up today. Per Forbes, the sales for console bundles mirror rivals, as Walmart was reportedly matched by competitors. Regardless, you’ll find an additional price drop from Walmart’s Black Friday deals, with up to $30 off titles like Gears 5 ($30), Call of Duty: Modern Warfare ($38), and FIFA 20 ($27).

Amazon

If you’re looking for a new headset, Amazon is offering the HyperX Cloud Flight Gaming Headset — compatible with PlayStation 4, PC, and PlayStation 4 Pro — for just $79.99. For computer gamers, you can purchase the SCEPTRE 27″ Curved LED Monitor 1920×1080 1080P for only $129.97. You can also find an assortment of games from the big three consoles for a discounted price, including The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for just $39.99.